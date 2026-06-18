Wheat Kings Ready to Ignite 2026-27 Season in Home Opener against Saskatoon

Published on June 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







BRANDON, MB - The wait is finally over.

A new season of Western Hockey League hockey arrives at Assiniboine Credit Union Place on Friday, September 18, as the Brandon Wheat Kings welcome the Saskatoon Blades for the club's 2026-27 Home Opener. The matchup is part of the WHL's league-wide opening weekend schedule announced on June 18.

After months of preparation, a summer of development, and the excitement surrounding new faces and returning stars, Wheat Kings Country will once again fill the building with black and gold as a new chapter begins.

Opening Night has become one of the marquee events on the Brandon sports calendar, bringing together generations of fans who have proudly supported the Wheat Kings for decades. From the first player introductions to the final buzzer, the energy inside the rink is expected to set the tone for the season ahead.

The home opener also renews one of the WHL's most competitive rivalries. The Wheat Kings and Blades have produced countless memorable battles over the years, with every meeting featuring speed, skill, and physical play. With both clubs looking to make an early statement in the East Division, Friday night's contest promises to deliver another entertaining chapter.

Fans will also get their first opportunity to see the newest members of the Wheat Kings lineup alongside returning veterans who will lead the club into the 2026-27 campaign. The combination of youth and experience has generated plenty of excitement heading into training camp and preseason action.

Off the ice, Opening Night will feature a full game-day experience with pre-game festivities, player introductions, fan activations, and the return of the electric atmosphere that has made Wheat Kings hockey a staple in Brandon.

Whether you're a lifelong season ticket holder or bringing the family to experience junior hockey for the first time, Opening Night is the perfect way to kick off another season in Wheat Kings Country.

The puck drops on Friday, September 18, as the Brandon Wheat Kings host the Saskatoon Blades in the 2026-27 Home Opener.

Make sure to secure your Season Tickets for the upcoming season!







Western Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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