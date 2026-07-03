Wheat Kings Name Ryan White Assistant Coach

Published on July 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







BRANDON, Man. - The Brandon Wheat Kings are proud to announce the hiring of Ryan White as Assistant Coach.

Born and raised in Brandon, White came up through the local minor hockey system and led his Brandon AAA Wheat Kings to a gold medal at the 2004 Telus Cup national championship. He went on to play four seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Calgary Hitmen before the Montreal Canadiens selected him in the third round, 66th overall, of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

Over a 13-year professional career, White appeared in 313 NHL games with the Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Minnesota Wild, earning a reputation as a hard-working, high-energy forward and a respected teammate.

"The Brandon Wheat Kings are excited to add Ryan White to our staff," said Head Coach and General Manager Marty Murray. "Ryan carved out a career in the NHL by working extremely hard, having great energy, and being a team player. We feel Ryan will bring those same qualities as a coach. Ryan will have the ability to relate very well with our players and get the best out of them each day."

White joins the Wheat Kings from the Western Canada Hockey Academy in Brandon, where he has served as On-Ice Development Coach, known for his ability to inspire and mentor young athletes and for his dedication to player development. Before joining the Academy, White spent time as an assistant coach with the Winkler Flyers of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, where he was part of the staff that captured the 2024 Turnbull Cup championship.

"Ryan grew up right here in Brandon and has been developing young players in our community at the Academy," said Wheat Kings owner Jared Jacobson. "We're excited to add someone with his experience to our team, as a player who competed at the highest level and as a coach who has won a championship. He knows this city and what it means to represent it."

Off the ice, White is a devoted husband and father of three, and his passion for the game and love of teaching allow him to connect with players and foster both their athletic and personal growth.

White joins the Wheat Kings coaching staff ahead of the 2026-27 WHL season.

It's going to be a great year. Grab your Season Tickets online now and secure the best seat in the house! www.bwktickets.com/seasontickets







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