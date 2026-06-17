Americans to host Spokane Chiefs for 2026-27 season opener

Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, announced today that we will open the 2026-27 season at home on Saturday, September 19, by hosting the Spokane Chiefs at the Toyota Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The game marks the first time since the 2021-22 season that we will play our first game of the year at home, and the first time since 2018-19 that we will open the season by hosting our long-standing rivals. This will be the 20th time in the past 26 years that our home opener is against a U.S. Division opponent.

Tri-City holds a 19-7 record in its first home game of the season dating back to 2000, including last year's 3-2 home-opening win against the Wenatchee Wild.

More details on the home opener, along with the full 2026-27 schedule and ticket packages, will be released at a later date.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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