Reyelts Motivated for More in 20-Year-Old Season

Published on June 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Vees got a huge boost between the pipes when it was announced star goaltender AJ Reyelts would return to Penticton for his 20-year-old season.

Reyelts was named a Goaltender of the Year finalist in the 2025-26 season racking up 29 regular season wins along with eight more in the postseason. He sported a 2.45 goals against average which was third best in the WHL along with a .906 save percentage.

The Proctor, MN native talked about what drew him back to Penticton for his final junior season.

"For starters, the group of guys we had last year was very special," Reyelts said. "The coaching staff was amazing and everything else about the organization is very inviting and makes you feel comfortable right away. I came out of my comfort zone joining a whole new league coming out of the USHL last year and I think it will be a new challenge this year coming back to the team, having higher expectations and being able to come into the year with a leadership role.

"I think all that just sounds like a good challenge for me and that's what I want to do to help myself develop."

Despite finishing as a finalist for Goaltender of the Year in the WHL last season, Reyelts' eyes are set firmly on team awards as opposed to any individual accolades.

"If it happens, it happens," says Reyelts. "I'm more focused on the team awards like winning the division again, getting through the conference finals, making it to the finals, and hopefully winning the Ed Chynoweth Cup. That's the goal this year so I'm not too worried about individual awards or anything like that. I just want to do whatever I can to try and get some wins."

The veteran goaltender, as he mentioned, will be tasked with a bigger leadership role this season as the Vees coaching staff named him an assistant captain for this upcoming season. A role he is excited to fill.

"It means a lot to me," he explained. "It's such an historic franchise and to be named as one of the assistant captains in an organization like this, it always means a lot and I'm super honoured.

"Obviously it brings responsibilities and challenges that are a little different from last year and I'm excited for that."

Reyelts also can't wait to pair up with Cal Stone, who was named captain, in that leadership group.

"I think we both compliment each other really well," said Reyelts. "I think that we have a really good friendship first off, and we're also really competitive when it comes to pretty much everything that we do. I think that will be really good for us and good for the team.

"I know Cal loves the Vees more than anything. He will do anything for the team and I want to implement that into myself and learn from him as well as I'm sure he will learn from me."

Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson and his staff brought Reyelts in last off-season, during the roster building process that came along with being an expansion team, and he says he can't wait to have AJ back.

"Not only is AJ an elite goaltender, he is a tremendous leader," said Harbinson. "He's someone who will clearly be an integral piece of our leadership group. AJ leads by example, his work ethic will continue to influence the identity of our team."

The Vees drop the puck on the 2026-27 season in Prince George on Sept. 18 before returning to the SOEC for the home opener on Sept. 25 against the Kelowna Rockets. Reyelts is pumped to get going again.

"I'm extremely excited to get back into Penticton and play in front of the fans again," he said. "Just to put that jersey on again is always a privilege so I'm very grateful for that."







Western Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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