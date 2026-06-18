Americans sign 2025 WHL draft pick Deacon Gayfer to Scholarship

Published on June 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has signed 2010-born defense man Deacon Gayfer to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. The Americans drafted Gayfer in the seventh round, 147 th overall, in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Deacon is a big defensive D, with bite to his game," said Tory "His continued improvement and strong showing at our development camp earned him this opportunity, welcome to the Americans"

Gayfer, from Kamloops, British Columbia, was drafted by the Americans out of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 program where he scored 17 points (5-12-17) in 36 games during the 2024-25 season.

This past year, Gayfer returned home and played alongside fellow Americans defense prospect Carter Bylycia with the U18 Thompson Blazers in the U18 British Columbia league.

In 28 games Gayfer scored twice and added seven assists while racking up 60 penalty minutes. He helped the Blazers reach the league final by chipping in two assists in seven playoff games.

Gayfer is the third player from the Americans 2025 draft class to sign with the team, joining first-round pick Ben Oliverio, third-round pick Karter Gibson.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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