Western Hockey League Announces Home Opening Dates for 2026-27 WHL Regular Season
Published on June 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today home opening dates for all 23 Clubs for the 2026-27 WHL Regular Season.
The 2026-27 WHL Regular Season officially begins Friday, September 18, with five games on the calendar, while Saturday, September 19, features 10 games on the slate, including the defending WHL champion Everett Silvertips hosting the Portland Winterhawks.
The defending East Division champion Prince Albert Raiders open the 2026-27 campaign by hosting the Regina Pats at the Art Hauser Centre in Hockey Town North on Friday, September 18.
The defending Central Division champion Medicine Hat Tigers begin their home schedule by hosting the rival Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday, September 19.
The defending B.C. Division champion Penticton Vees make their home debut Friday, September 25, when the Kelowna Rockets visit the South Okanagan Events Centre.
2026-27 WHL Regular Season Home Opening Dates
Friday, September 18
Saskatoon Blades at Brandon Wheat Kings
Red Deer Rebels at Calgary Hitmen
Medicine Hat Tigers at Lethbridge Hurricanes
Regina Pats at Prince Albert Raiders
Penticton Vees at Prince George Cougars
Saturday, September 19
Portland Winterhawks at Everett Silvertips
Victoria Royals at Kamloops Blazers
Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers
Saskatoon Blades at Moose Jaw Warriors
Penticton Vees at Prince George Cougars
Edmonton Oil Kings at Red Deer Rebels
Prince Albert Raiders at Swift Current Broncos
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans
Kelowna Rockets at Vancouver Giants
Seattle Thunderbirds at Wenatchee Wild
Sunday, September 20
Calgary Hitmen at Edmonton Oil Kings
Friday, September 25
Kelowna Rockets at Penticton Vees
Saturday, September 26
Penticton Vees at Kelowna Rockets
Kamloops Blazers at Portland Winterhawks
Prince Albert Raiders at Saskatoon Blades
Prince George Cougars at Seattle Thunderbirds
Tri-City Americans at Spokane Chiefs
Vancouver Giants at Victoria Royals
Sunday, September 27
Swift Current Broncos at Regina Pats
The 2026 WHL Preseason schedule will be announced Monday, June 22.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026
- Wheat Kings Ready to Ignite 2026-27 Season in Home Opener against Saskatoon - Brandon Wheat Kings
- 2026 NHL Draft Profile: Markus Ruck - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Western Hockey League Announces Home Opening Dates for 2026-27 WHL Regular Season - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.