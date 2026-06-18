Western Hockey League Announces Home Opening Dates for 2026-27 WHL Regular Season

Published on June 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today home opening dates for all 23 Clubs for the 2026-27 WHL Regular Season.

The 2026-27 WHL Regular Season officially begins Friday, September 18, with five games on the calendar, while Saturday, September 19, features 10 games on the slate, including the defending WHL champion Everett Silvertips hosting the Portland Winterhawks.

The defending East Division champion Prince Albert Raiders open the 2026-27 campaign by hosting the Regina Pats at the Art Hauser Centre in Hockey Town North on Friday, September 18.

The defending Central Division champion Medicine Hat Tigers begin their home schedule by hosting the rival Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday, September 19.

The defending B.C. Division champion Penticton Vees make their home debut Friday, September 25, when the Kelowna Rockets visit the South Okanagan Events Centre.

2026-27 WHL Regular Season Home Opening Dates

Friday, September 18

Saskatoon Blades at Brandon Wheat Kings

Red Deer Rebels at Calgary Hitmen

Medicine Hat Tigers at Lethbridge Hurricanes

Regina Pats at Prince Albert Raiders

Penticton Vees at Prince George Cougars

Saturday, September 19

Portland Winterhawks at Everett Silvertips

Victoria Royals at Kamloops Blazers

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers

Saskatoon Blades at Moose Jaw Warriors

Penticton Vees at Prince George Cougars

Edmonton Oil Kings at Red Deer Rebels

Prince Albert Raiders at Swift Current Broncos

Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans

Kelowna Rockets at Vancouver Giants

Seattle Thunderbirds at Wenatchee Wild

Sunday, September 20

Calgary Hitmen at Edmonton Oil Kings

Friday, September 25

Kelowna Rockets at Penticton Vees

Saturday, September 26

Penticton Vees at Kelowna Rockets

Kamloops Blazers at Portland Winterhawks

Prince Albert Raiders at Saskatoon Blades

Prince George Cougars at Seattle Thunderbirds

Tri-City Americans at Spokane Chiefs

Vancouver Giants at Victoria Royals

Sunday, September 27

Swift Current Broncos at Regina Pats

The 2026 WHL Preseason schedule will be announced Monday, June 22.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.