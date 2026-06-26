Thunderbirds Acquire Owen Hayden

Published on June 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - Ahead of next Tuesday's CHL Import Draft, the Seattle Thunderbirds have finalized a trade with the Kelowna Rockets. Seattle is sending three draft picks to Kelowna to acquire 2009 born defenseman Owen Hayden. Two draft picks are coming back to Seattle in the deal as well.

To obtain Hayden the Thunderbirds will send Kelowna their first pick in next week's CHL Import Draft. In addition, a first round selection in the 2028 WHL Prospects draft that Seattle acquired this past winter from the Prince Albert Raiders, along with a 2027 third round pick, also acquired from the Raiders, are headed to the Rockets in the transaction.

Hayden was Kelowna's first round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, taken ninth overall. The 6'7", 195 lb. left shot defenseman from Calgary just finished his rookie season with the Rockets.

"We are really excited to add Owen to our team," said T-Birds General Manager Bil LaForge. "He is a player we have always liked going back to his draft year. We feel he is a great fit to our group. We are looking forward to seeing him with the rest of team when we gather for training camp in late August."

In addition to Hayden the T-Birds will receive the Rockets second round pick in next Tuesday's Import Draft and a fourth round selection in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2026

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