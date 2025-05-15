Ottawa Senators Name Matt Turek as Belleville Senators General Manager

May 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced a pair of additions to the hockey operations department on Thursday. The hockey club has appointed Matt Turek to the role of general manager with the Belleville Senators. Turek, 52, will also oversee a player personnel role with the organization. Sam Gagner was also named the director of player development for the hockey club.

A native of Hamilton, Ont., Turek previously served as general manager with the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton/Brantford Bulldogs from 2022 to 2025. Turek joined the Bulldogs during the 2015-16 season as a scout. He moved up in the organization and took on the role of director of player personnel ahead of the 2018-19 season, playing a key role with the 2018 and 2022 OHL championship teams. Turek also served as an OHL scout in the Montreal Canadiens organization.

"Matt has managed a successful Ontario Hockey League team and he has gained a critical management skills and experience at that level," says Staios. "In addition to his experience, Matt will bring passion and leadership our organization."

Gagner, 35, just completed a highly successful career as a player. He skated in 1,043 career NHL games, registering 529 points (197 goals, 332 assists) over 17 seasons with Edmonton, Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver, Detroit and Winnipeg. He was the first-round pick of the Oilers (7th overall) in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

"Sam had an incredible career as a player and we look forward to launching his next chapter," says Staios. "A true character individual, Sam has contributed to the success of his organizations, both on and off the ice."

Gagner completed his professional career in 2024-25 with the Belleville Senators, registering 10 points in 19 games.

