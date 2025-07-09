Belleville Sens Renew Battle of Ontario with Marlies in 2025 Home Opener
July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce the date, opponent and start time for the club's 2025-26 home opener, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, when the rival Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) visit the Quinte Region for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.
This is Belleville's eighth home opener in the American Hockey League and will mark the first time that the Sens will welcome Toronto to kick off the home slate, which also marks the start of this season's Battle of Ontario.
"The Battle of Ontario against one of our fiercest rivals is the perfect way to begin our season", said John Mathers, Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations. "We know 613 Country will be out in force to pack the rink, bring the noise and help us kick off the eighth campaign in Belleville Sens history".
Details on pregame activities and other exciting news surrounding the 2025 Home Opener will be released in the lead-up to the season.
The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule is expected to be released on Thursday, July 10, 2025, with information on single-game tickets to follow.
For now, you can get the latest news on the club, plus details on season seat memberships, flex packages, and our new Business Edge program, by visiting bellevillesens.com.
