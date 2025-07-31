Belleville Sens 2025-26 Group Deposits and Home Opener Ticket Pack to Launch Next Week

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce that fans will be able to take advantage of a new home opener ticket offer and book group experiences for the 2025-26 season starting next week!

The Senators are launching the 2025 Home Opener Ticket Pack on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, which provides fans with a ticket to this season's home opener on Saturday, October 18, 2025, against the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs), as well as a ticket to their choice of two other games on the 2025-26 schedule.

Additionally, fans looking to bring out a group of 10 or more to a 2025-26 home game will be able to book tickets to secure their preferred date to take advantage of great value on tickets and exclusive experiences for fans of all ages, as of Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Minor sports teams, youth groups or clubs can get up close and personal with their favourite Belleville Sens players through experiences like the pregame Benchwarmers, Blue Line Club, or the High-Five Hallway. Minor hockey teams can also take to the ice before the game as part of our Play like the Pros package, or during an intermission on a Belleville Sens game night!

While hockey teams of all age groups can host a Play Like the Pros matchup before a Belleville Sens home game, there are plenty of off-ice options for groups as well. Enjoy a private spot to watch the game from one of the Belleville Sens premium suites or find unique vantage points for your group from the Beehive or Sandbox party boxes, or The Ledge, which can host groups of up to 50 fans.

"With a home opener sellout expected against the rival Marlies, this new ticket offering allows fans to guarantee their seat to be part of what should be an electric atmosphere to kick off the home campaign," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "Additionally, our group experiences are a cornerstone of game nights in Belleville, and we can't wait to welcome those fans back so they can make lifelong memories, and we can feel their energy around the arena!"

Details on single-game tickets for 2025-26 will be announced in the coming weeks, but for now, Information on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more, can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







