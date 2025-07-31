Leon Draisaitl Bobblehead Giveaway Opening Night

July 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will get the bobblehead with a special Draisaitl Bobblehead Pack to go on sale Monday for the general public

Be there in 69 days for Opening Night as the Condors have announced Leon Draisaitl Bobblehead Giveaway Night as part of the night's festivities. The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will receive the giveaway. Be on the lookout Monday for how anyone can get their hands on the giveaway with a special Leon Draisaitl Bobblehead Pack!

The reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner as the National Hockey League's top goal scorer, Draisaitl spent part of the Condors Inaugural AHL season in Bakersfield in 2015-16. In addition to the Richard Trophy, Draisaitl has won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer, a Hart Trophy as the league's MVP, and the Ted Lindsey Award as the league's Most Outstanding Player as voted on by the players.

Opening Night is set for Saturday, October 18 at 7 p.m. against San Jose. More promotions will be announced throughout August with single game tickets on sale in late September.

