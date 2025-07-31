Moose Announce Hockey Operations Hires

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today Cole Hillier has been promoted to the role of head equipment manager. The team also announced the hirings of Kody Degenstien as video coach, Scott Hlady as assistant equipment manager, and Richard Girardin as strength and conditioning & assistant athletic therapist.

Hillier served as Manitoba's assistant equipment manager the past two seasons. Prior to joining the Moose, the St. John's, N.L. export was the equipment manager for the WHL's Winnipeg ICE from 2020-23. Hillier also spent two seasons working in the ECHL with the Jacksonville Icemen as assistant equipment manager in 2018-19 and head equipment manager in 2019-20.

Degenstien joins the Moose from the ECHL's Florida Everblades where he served as video coach & team services manager. The Rimbey, Alta. native also spent time in the ECHL as video coach for the Newfoundland Growlers. Prior to joining the professional ranks, Degenstien worked with Brock University's hockey program and the OHL's London Knights. Degenstien takes over for former video coach Alex Matheson, who joined the New Jersey Devils coaching staff after three seasons with the Moose.

Hlady spent the past 13 seasons as equipment manager for the Brandon Wheat Kings. During that time, the Brandon, Man. native became the organization's first full-time equipment manager and captured the 2015 WHL Championship with the club. Hlady has also been a fixture in the Brandon community, helping to raise thousands of dollars for charity through the BIRT Cup golf tournament he co-founded in 2008 as well as serving as a campaign chair for Brandon United Way.

Girardin has over 17 years of experience working as an athletic therapist and strength and conditioning trainer. The Winnipeg, Man. product is currently the owner of Perimeter Therapy Inc., while also serving as a strength and conditioning coach at Focus Fitness and an athletic therapist for the ATP Challenger Tour. Some of Girardin's previous experience includes stints with the QMJHL's Cape Breton Eagles, as well as the BCHL's West Kelowna Warriors and Langley Chiefs.

