Moose Ink Quartet of Skaters

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forwards Kevin Conley and Chase Yoder, along with defencemen Ethan Frisch and Graham Sward to one-year contracts through the 2025-26 season.

Kevin Conley

Forward

Born Feb. 17, 1997 - Wausau, Wisc.

Height 6.01 - Weight 205 - Shoots L

Conley, 28, played in 34 games with the Moose in 2024-25, scoring six points (3G, 3A) in his first season in antlers. Since turning pro at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, the Wausau, Wisc. product has skated in 129 AHL contests, racking up 27 points (13G, 14A) split between Manitoba and the Iowa Wild. Additionally, Conley has eight points (5G, 3A) in 11 ECHL games with the Iowa Heartlanders and Reading Royals. Prior to turning pro, Conley posted 87 points (40G, 47A) in 161 NCAA games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha, serving as captain his final two seasons.

Ethan Frisch

Defence

Born Oct. 29, 2000 - Moorhead, Minn.

Height 5.11 - Weight 192 - Shoots R

Frisch, 24, has 125 games of AHL experience under his belt, all with the San Jose Barracuda. In that time, the defenceman has 28 points (4G, 24A). Frisch tallied 11 points (3G, 8A) in 63 games in 2024-25, adding an assist in six playoff appearances. The Moorhead, Minn. product was an assistant captain for two of his four seasons at the University of North Dakota, and tallied 48 points (20G, 28A) in 127 career NCAA games.

Graham Sward

Defence

Born Sep. 12, 2003 - Abbotsford, B.C.

Height 6.04 - Weight 192 - Shoots L

Sward, 21, spent the bulk of the 2024-25 season in the ECHL with the Norfolk Admirals, where he posted 13 points (2G, 11A) in 47 contests. He also appeared in a pair of games with the Moose, making his AHL debut on Dec. 15, 2024 in his hometown of Abbotsford, B.C. Prior to joining the pro ranks, Sward suited up for the WHL's Spokane Chiefs, Wenatchee Wild and Winnipeg ICE while recording 180 points (33G, 147A) in 250 contests. Sward was a fifth round selection (146th overall) of the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Chase Yoder

Forward

Born May 28, 2002 - Fairview, Texas

Height 5.11 - Weight 201 - Shoots L

Yoder, 23, played the past five seasons at Providence College, wearing the captain's 'C' the past two campaigns. This past season with the Friars, the Fairview, Tex. native picked up 10 points (5G, 5A) across 37 contests, finishing with a plus-five rating. Yoder scored 62 points (32G, 30A) across a program-record 172 NCAA games. He was a sixth round (170th overall) draft choice of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2020 NHL Draft.

