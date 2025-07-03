Moose Sign Goaltender Alex Worthington

July 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed goaltender Alex Worthington to a two-year contract through the 2026-27 season.

Alex Worthington

Goalie

Born Feb. 5, 2005 -- Waldheim, Sask.

Height 6.03 -- Weight 178 -- Shoots L

Worthington, 20, posted a 22-18-2 record, supported by a 2.99 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 42 games with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings during the 2024-25 season. The Waldheim, Sask. product also appeared in two playoff contests with Edmonton, picking up a 1-1 record. Worthington holds a career mark of 23-23-2 in 48 WHL contests, to go with a 3.25 GAA and .895 SV%. Worthington also played 10 ACAC games with Briercrest College, posting a 9-1-0 record with a 2.50 GAA and .926 SV% as the league's youngest goaltender during the 2023-24 season.

Worthington is currently participating in his second Winnipeg Jets Development Camp.

For more information on the benefits of becoming a Moose ticket member or to purchase a membership for the 2025-26 season, visit moosehockey.com.







American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.