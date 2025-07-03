Moose Sign Goaltender Alex Worthington
July 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed goaltender Alex Worthington to a two-year contract through the 2026-27 season.
Alex Worthington
Goalie
Born Feb. 5, 2005 -- Waldheim, Sask.
Height 6.03 -- Weight 178 -- Shoots L
Worthington, 20, posted a 22-18-2 record, supported by a 2.99 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 42 games with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings during the 2024-25 season. The Waldheim, Sask. product also appeared in two playoff contests with Edmonton, picking up a 1-1 record. Worthington holds a career mark of 23-23-2 in 48 WHL contests, to go with a 3.25 GAA and .895 SV%. Worthington also played 10 ACAC games with Briercrest College, posting a 9-1-0 record with a 2.50 GAA and .926 SV% as the league's youngest goaltender during the 2023-24 season.
Worthington is currently participating in his second Winnipeg Jets Development Camp.
For more information on the benefits of becoming a Moose ticket member or to purchase a membership for the 2025-26 season, visit moosehockey.com.
