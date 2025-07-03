Monsters Sign Forward Riley Bezeau to One-Year AHL Contract

July 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the team signed forward Riley Bezeau to a one-year AHL contract. In 24 appearances for the AHL's Charlotte Checkers last season, Bezeau posted 2-3-5 with 32 penalty minutes and a +3 rating and added 3-0-3 with 39 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in five postseason appearances, helping Charlotte reach the 2025 Calder Cup Finals. Bezeau additionally supplied 3-2-5 with a +3 rating in five ECHL appearances for the Savannah Ghost Pirates in 2024-25.

A 6'0", 187 lb. right-shooting native of Mansfield, MA, Bezeau, 23, tallied 10-10-20 with 170 penalty minutes in 107 career AHL appearances for Charlotte spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. Prior to his professional career, Bezeau logged 17-21-38 with 105 penalty minutes in 93 career QMJHL appearances for the Saint John Sea Dogs spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-22, helping Saint John claim the 2022 Memorial Cup Championship.







