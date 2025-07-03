Iowa Wild Signs Mike Koster, Ryan Mcguire, and Will Zmolek to AHL Contracts

July 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Mike Koster (one-year, two-way), forward Ryan McGuire (one-year, two-way), and defenseman Will Zmolek (one-year, one-way) to AHL contracts.

Koster, 24 (4/13/2001), recorded five assists and a minus-1 rating in seven games for the Heartlanders in 2024-25. He also posted six points (2-4=6), two penalty minutes (PIM), and a minus-4 rating in seven playoff games. Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Chaska, Minn., recorded 89 points (18-71=89), 38 PIM, and a plus-48 rating in 180 NCAA games across five seasons with the University of Minnesota (2020-25), where he served as captain during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Koster also posted 34 points (7-27=34), 18 PIM, and a minus-7 rating over three USHL seasons with the Tri-City Storm (2017-20). He was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (#146 overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

McGuire, 22 (7/27/2002), recorded six points (5-1=6), six PIM, and a minus-1 rating in eight regular season contests with the Heartlanders in 2024-25. He also added two points (1-1=2), four PIM, and a minus-4 rating in seven postseason games. Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-2, 183-pound native of Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec, accumulated 47 points (23-24=47), 111 PIM, and a minus-18 rating across four NCAA seasons at Colgate University (2021-24) and Northeastern University (2024-25). McGuire also recorded one goal and a minus-7 rating across eight games in the USHL with the Madison Capitals (2018-20).

Zmolek, 26 (4/17/1999) posted three points (1-2=3) and plus-3 rating with the Wild in 2024-25. He added nine points (1-8=9), five PIM, and a plus-2 rating with the Heartlanders in 37 ECHL games and skated in seven postseason contests, recording two assists, two PIM, and a minus-4 rating. Zmolek recorded two points (0-2=2), and a minus-2 rating in six games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during the 2023-24 season. He also totaled 11 points (4-7=11) and 44 PIM in 50 games with the Reading Royals in the ECHL during 2023-24. Zmolek skated in three regular season games and one postseason contest with the Phantoms during 2022-23. Prior to his professional career, Zmolek played four seasons at Bemidji State University from 2019-23, where he recorded 46 points (9-37=46), 72 PIM, and a plus-5 rating through 126 games. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound native of Rochester, Minn., also accumulated 34 points (4-30=34), 173 PIM, and a minus-2 rating over 121 games and two seasons with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL from 2017-19.

