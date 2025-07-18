Iowa Wild Announces Outdoor Game against Milwaukee Admirals

July 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Admirals and the American Hockey League (AHL), today announced the Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic.

Iowa will host Milwaukee in an outdoor game at the United Heroes League complex in Hastings, Minn., on Friday, January 23, 2026, at 5 p.m. as a part of Hockey Day Minnesota 2026. This will mark the first outdoor game in Iowa Wild history and the 13th outdoor game played in AHL history.

"We are excited to bring the Iowa Wild to the State of Hockey during Hockey Day Minnesota 2026," said Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks. "This once-in-a-lifetime event hosted by Hastings and United Heroes League will create lasting memories for our players and fans."

Iowa Wild season ticket members with full-season plans may claim one Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic ticket per seat and purchase additional tickets for $25 through Friday, July 25 at 12 p.m. At that time, partial plan holders will also be able to purchase tickets for $25 through Friday, August 1 at 12 p.m. Tickets for the game will go on sale to the general public on August 4.

Ticket information and game schedules for Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 can be found at HockeyDayMN.com. A complete event and competition schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 is expected to be released in August.

About Hockey Day Minnesota

Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey. It is produced in partnership with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as host each year. Host locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018), Bemidji (2019), Minneapolis (2020), Guidant John Rose MN Oval (2021), Mankato (2022), White Bear (2023), Warroad (2024), Shakopee (2025) and Hastings (2026). For more information, visit wild.com/hockeyday.

About United Heroes League

United Heroes League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Hastings, Minnesota. The charity assists families of all branches of the military by providing free sports equipment, free youth camps, financial grants to help pay youth sports fees, special experiences, and pro sports tickets so the entire family can enjoy a night out at a game before or after deployment. For more information visit www.unitedheroesleague.org.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .  

Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







