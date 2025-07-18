Texas Signs Rookie Kaleb Pearson to AHL Contract

July 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club has signed forward Kaleb Pearson to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Pearson, 24, begins his first full pro season after skating in 21 games in 2024-25 with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, where he averaged a point per game with 21 points (11-10- 21). He made his professional debut for Idaho and scored a goal on Feb. 26 at Rapid City, before finishing the season tied for seventh on the Steelheads roster with 11 goals.

Prior to turning pro, Pearson spent two seasons with the OHL's Owen Sound Attack, before attending the University of Prince Edward Island, where he totaled 89 points (46-43- 89) in 90 games over four college seasons. As a senior, he compiled 31 points (15-16- 31) in 24 games for UPEI and was named to the USports Second All-Star Team.

