Belleville Senators Hosting Business Edge Mixer at CAA Arena

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce the club's Business Edge Mixer and lunch to be hosted on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at CAA Arena in Belleville from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Business Edge Mixer provides an opportunity to learn more about the benefits of the Sens' new Business Edge Program, along with a blend of networking opportunities, valuable insights, and exposure to other partners and Belleville Sens staff. This is an excellent opportunity for Business owners, executives, entrepreneurs, and growth-minded professionals looking to expand their network and explore tools that take their ventures to the next level.

"We're really looking forward to welcoming regional businesses to CAA Arena to tell them more about our new Business Edge program," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "Our club is always looking for ways to engage with more local businesses, and to provide them with the best value for their partnership. The Business Edge program is just another example of how we're making American Hockey League partnership opportunities more accessible across the Bay of Quinte."

Attendees will have David Foot and Coach Dave Bell join us for a hot seat conversation, and you will learn about the advantages of partnering with the Belleville Senators.







