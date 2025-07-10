Belleville Sens and American Hockey League Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - It's an exciting day for the Belleville Senators and across the American Hockey League, as the club and league announce the schedule and opponents for the 2025-26 season.

The Senators kick off their ninth campaign in Belleville, and the 90th in AHL history, with a visit to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers) on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the PPL Centre in Allentown, PA. Belleville continues its season-opening two-game trip the following afternoon at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT, against the Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders).

Belleville begins its home schedule on Saturday, October 18, 2025, when it welcomes the rival Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) for the first round of the 2025-26 AHL Battle of Ontario, before taking on another divisional foe in the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning), the next afternoon.

Other key dates this season include the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Rockford IceHogs (AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks) on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, and Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule can be found; links to printable versions are available below.

Some other highlights of the 2025-26 calendar include:

Opponents:

The Senators will once again face 14 different teams over their 72-game schedule this season. The Sens will match up against opponents from across the North, Central, and Atlantic divisions. The season series against each opponent will be split evenly between home and away, with a breakdown of total meetings as follows:

North Division

Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 10

Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 10

Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 10

Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 8

Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 8

Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) - 4

Atlantic Division

Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals) - 4

Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins) - 4

Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders) - 2

Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers) - 2

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers) - 2

Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues) - 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins) - 2

Central Division

Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) - 4

Students take the stage:

In a franchise first, the Belleville Sens will host a school day game on Wednesday, November 19th, 2025, also against the Toronto Marlies. Students from across the Quinte Region will be bussed in to take in the action, with puck drop set for 10:30 a.m.

Clash at the CTC:

For a second consecutive season the AHL Senators will take over the home of their parent club, the Canadian Tire Centre. Belleville will host the Utica Comets for a 5:00 p.m. start on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Road Trippin':

The longest road stretch this season will run over seven games, from Wednesday, January 21, 2026, to Friday, February 6, 2026, as the Sens visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Providence Bruins, Springfield Thunderbirds, Cleveland Monsters (twice), Rochester Americans, and Syracuse Crunch.

Home Sweet Home:

Sens fans will have plenty of opportunity to bring the energy between Saturday, November 29, 2025 and Sunday, December 14, 2025, as Belleville defends home ice over an eight-game homestand, against the Providence Bruins (twice), Toronto Marlies, Laval Rocket (twice), Rochester Americans, Cleveland Monsters and Bridgeport Islanders.

Non-Stop November:

The second month of the season will be the busiest, as the Senators see game action 13 times. Belleville will play nine of those games on the road, including two games each at Syracuse, Utica, Manitoba, and Laval, along with a single stop in Rochester. The Senators will also host the Hartford Wolf Pack, Toronto Marlies, Providence Bruins, and Laval, over their four home games that month.

Matinee Matchups:

Sens fans will get a heavy dose of afternoon hockey this season, with the club scheduled to play 18 matinee games, including 10 on home ice, against eight different opponents: Syracuse, Laval (twice), Providence, Bridgeport, Toronto, Utica (twice), Rochester, and Hershey.

Sens-ational Sundays:

The rink will be the place to be on Sunday afternoons this season. The Senators will play a total of seven Sunday 3:00 p.m. home games in 2025-26, welcoming a variety of opponents that include Syracuse, Laval, Providence, Bridgeport, Rochester, and Utica (twice). The Sens will also host the annual Family Day Classic on Monday, February 16, 2026, when the Hershey Bears cap a two-game stop in the Friendly City.

Information on the Senator's preseason and promotional schedules, and single-game tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.

For now, you can track the latest roster moves here, or get the latest news on the club, plus details on season seat memberships, flex packages, and our new Business Edge program, by visiting bellevillesens.com.







American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.