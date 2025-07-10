Bears Re-Sign Forward Justin Nachbaur

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed forward Justin Nachbaur to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Nachbaur, 25, skated in four games with the Bears in 2024-25, making his Hershey debut on Feb. 8 versus Syracuse. He logged 24 penalty minutes, including two fighting majors.

The native of Cross Lake, Manitoba spent the majority of the season with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, where he led the club with 173 penalty minutes. Nachbaur skated in 48 games for South Carolina in 2024-25 and tallied 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists). He added two assists in six playoff games for the Stingrays.

The 6'3", 205-pound forward has played in 12 career AHL games with Charlotte, Ontario, and Hershey. He's also appeared in 151 ECHL games with Greenville, Kansas City, and South Carolina, scoring 79 points (39g, 40a) and posting 447 penalty minutes.

The Hershey Bears will take the ice for the 2025-26 season starting on Saturday, Oct. 11 at GIANT Center versus the Syracuse Crunch.







