"Sound Tigers Saturdays" Headline 25th Anniversary Season
July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders are celebrating their 25th anniversary season with a highly anticipated throwback.
The New York Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate is returning to its roots, today announcing 14 "Sound Tigers Saturdays" as part of their 2025-26 regular season schedule.
"As we enter our 25th anniversary season, we're incredibly proud to honor the history and tradition of professional hockey in Bridgeport," Senior Vice President of Business Operations Joe Dolan said. "The Sound Tigers logo represents where it all began, a legacy of passionate fans, memorable moments, and a strong connection to our community."
"Bringing back the Sound Tigers look on Saturday nights is our way of celebrating those roots while creating new memories," Dolan added. "This season is all about honoring our past while embracing our future, and we can't wait to share it with everyone."
The club will wear Sound Tigers sweaters as a third-jersey design during each Saturday home game this season. The revamped design along with additional details regarding "Sound Tigers Saturdays" and the 25th anniversary season will be unveiled later this summer when the full promotional schedule is announced.
For the second straight year, Bridgeport will begin its regular season against the Providence Bruins on home ice. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11th. The schedule also includes two (2) school-day games at 10:30 a.m. (Wednesday, Nov. 12th against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Wednesday, Apr. 1st against Hershey) as well as nine (9) different 5 p.m. starts during weekend games at home.
The Islanders will face the Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers) 12 times. The "Battle of Connecticut" kicks off Friday, Oct. 24th in Hartford and returns to Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday, Dec. 6th at 7 p.m. Other home rivalry dates include Saturday, Dec. 27th, Saturday, Jan. 3rd, Sunday, Jan. 11th, Friday, Apr. 3 and Sunday, Apr. 12.
Single-game tickets will be available later this summer. Opening Night Plus Packs are on sale now, and offer the best value to attend the home opener and other games at Total Mortgage Arena this season. Partial Plans are also on sale now, allowing fans to customize the perfect hockey experience. Whether you're a seasoned fan or new to the game, we've created the best ticket options to suit every schedule and budget.
Bridgeport Islanders 2025-26 Schedule Breakdown:
By Day (Home Games):
Mondays: 1 game, Jan. 19th vs. Lehigh Valley, 1 p.m.
Tuesdays: 1 game, Feb. 17th vs. Utica, 7 p.m.
Wednesdays: 8 games
Thursdays: 1 game, Apr. 9th vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7 p.m.
Fridays: 4 games
Saturdays: 14 games
Sundays: 7 games
By Month (Overall):
October: 8 games, 5 home / 3 away
November: 11 games, 6 home / 5 away
December: 10 games, 3 home / 7 away
January: 12 games, 6 home / 6 away
February: 12 games, 7 home / 5 away
March: 11 games, 5 home / 6 away
April: 8 games, 4 home / 4 away
American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025
- Phantoms Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Release 2025-26 Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Marlies Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025.26 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Opening Night Set for October 10 at Toyota Arena - Ontario Reign
- Condors Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs 2025-26 Schedule Is Here - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Stars Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Unveils 2025-26 Schedule - AHL
- "Sound Tigers Saturdays" Headline 25th Anniversary Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Belleville Sens and American Hockey League Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Set 2025-26 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Checkers 2025-26 Schedule Released - Charlotte Checkers
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 10th Anniversary Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- AHL Announces Providence Bruins' Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Providence Bruins
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- Griffins Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Reveal 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Re-Sign Forward Justin Nachbaur - Hershey Bears
- Riley Hughes Signs One-Year AHL Deal - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- "Sound Tigers Saturdays" Headline 25th Anniversary Season
- Bridgeport Islanders to Host Bruins in 25th Anniversary Opener
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Parker Gahagen
- Rocky Thompson Named Bridgeport Islanders Head Coach
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Six Guaranteed Home Dates for 2025-26