Wolf Pack and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today the club's full schedule for the 2025-26 season.

The club's 29 th season begins on the road on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. The Wolf Pack will face off against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA, at 6:05 p.m. This marks the fourth consecutive season in which the Wolf Pack has opened on the road.

The Pack is back at PeoplesBank Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2025, for the annual home opener. It'll be the second of six meetings on the season with the Penguins. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Two teams return to the schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Wolf Pack will make return trips to both Cleveland and Toronto after not facing either team during the 2024-25 season.

The Wolf Pack and Cleveland Monsters will play four times this season, twice in Hartford (Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2026, and Friday, Mar. 13, 2026) and twice in Ohio (Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, and Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025).

The Wolf Pack and Toronto Marlies, meanwhile, will play twice this season. The Marlies visit Hartford on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, then the Wolf Pack visit Toronto on Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026.

The 'School Day Game' is back in Hartford for the third consecutive season. The Wolf Pack will welcome the Springfield Thunderbirds to town on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

Thanksgiving Eve also returns to PeoplesBank Arena for the third straight season. The Wolf Pack take on the Thunderbirds in the 'I-91 Rivalry' on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

The 2025-26 season concludes with a home-and-home set against the Thunderbirds. The Wolf Pack will finish the home portion of their schedule on Friday, Apr. 17, 2026, against the T-Birds at 7:00 p.m. The regular season concludes the next night, Saturday, Apr. 18, 2026, in Springfield at 6:05 p.m.

The Wolf Pack will face 14 opponents during the 2025-26 season. They'll face each of the other seven teams in the Atlantic Division and all seven teams in the North Division.

Atlantic Division: Bridgeport Islanders (12 GP, 6 H, 6 A), Springfield Thunderbirds (10 GP, 5 H, 5 A), Providence Bruins (10 GP, 5 H, 5 A), Charlotte Checkers (8 GP, 4 H, 4 A), Lehigh Valley Phantoms (6 GP, 3 H, 3 A), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6 GP, 3 H, 3 A), and Hershey Bears (4 GP, 2 H, 2 A)

North Division: Cleveland Monsters (4 GP, 2 H, 2 A), Utica Comets (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Syracuse Crunch (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Rochester Americans (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Belleville Senators (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Laval Rocket (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), and Toronto Marlies (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A)







