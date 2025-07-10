Wolf Pack and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today the club's full schedule for the 2025-26 season.
The club's 29 th season begins on the road on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. The Wolf Pack will face off against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA, at 6:05 p.m. This marks the fourth consecutive season in which the Wolf Pack has opened on the road.
The Pack is back at PeoplesBank Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2025, for the annual home opener. It'll be the second of six meetings on the season with the Penguins. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
Two teams return to the schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Wolf Pack will make return trips to both Cleveland and Toronto after not facing either team during the 2024-25 season.
The Wolf Pack and Cleveland Monsters will play four times this season, twice in Hartford (Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2026, and Friday, Mar. 13, 2026) and twice in Ohio (Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, and Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025).
The Wolf Pack and Toronto Marlies, meanwhile, will play twice this season. The Marlies visit Hartford on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, then the Wolf Pack visit Toronto on Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026.
The 'School Day Game' is back in Hartford for the third consecutive season. The Wolf Pack will welcome the Springfield Thunderbirds to town on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.
Thanksgiving Eve also returns to PeoplesBank Arena for the third straight season. The Wolf Pack take on the Thunderbirds in the 'I-91 Rivalry' on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.
The 2025-26 season concludes with a home-and-home set against the Thunderbirds. The Wolf Pack will finish the home portion of their schedule on Friday, Apr. 17, 2026, against the T-Birds at 7:00 p.m. The regular season concludes the next night, Saturday, Apr. 18, 2026, in Springfield at 6:05 p.m.
The Wolf Pack will face 14 opponents during the 2025-26 season. They'll face each of the other seven teams in the Atlantic Division and all seven teams in the North Division.
Atlantic Division: Bridgeport Islanders (12 GP, 6 H, 6 A), Springfield Thunderbirds (10 GP, 5 H, 5 A), Providence Bruins (10 GP, 5 H, 5 A), Charlotte Checkers (8 GP, 4 H, 4 A), Lehigh Valley Phantoms (6 GP, 3 H, 3 A), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6 GP, 3 H, 3 A), and Hershey Bears (4 GP, 2 H, 2 A)
North Division: Cleveland Monsters (4 GP, 2 H, 2 A), Utica Comets (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Syracuse Crunch (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Rochester Americans (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Belleville Senators (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Laval Rocket (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), and Toronto Marlies (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A)
American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025
- Phantoms Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Release 2025-26 Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Marlies Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025.26 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Opening Night Set for October 10 at Toyota Arena - Ontario Reign
- Condors Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs 2025-26 Schedule Is Here - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Stars Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Unveils 2025-26 Schedule - AHL
- "Sound Tigers Saturdays" Headline 25th Anniversary Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Belleville Sens and American Hockey League Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Set 2025-26 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Checkers 2025-26 Schedule Released - Charlotte Checkers
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 10th Anniversary Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- AHL Announces Providence Bruins' Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Providence Bruins
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- Griffins Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Reveal 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Re-Sign Forward Justin Nachbaur - Hershey Bears
- Riley Hughes Signs One-Year AHL Deal - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
- Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Home Opener on October 17th
- Wolf Pack Sign F Gavin Hain to One-Year Contract
- Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Cooper Moore
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Full State of Guaranteed Dates for the 2025-26 Season