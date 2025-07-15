Wolf Pack Recognized by AHL for Business Achievements

July 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack organization was recognized for three achievements during the 2025 AHL Team Business Meetings in late June. The annual event was held in Indianapolis, IN.

Additionally, the organization was recognized at the 2025 AHL Board of Governors' Meeting last week during the annual Award Gala in Hilton Head, SC, as part of the Team Business Services program.

At the annual Team Business Meetings, the Wolf Pack's sales department was recognized for a 90% renewal rate among full-season tickets and a 20% increase in growth per game in the group ticket sales area. The organization was also recognized for 20% growth in gross merchandise revenue.

At the annual AHL Board of Governors' Meeting, the Wolf Pack organization was recognized as enjoying the top group-ticket sales growth in the AHL's Eastern Conference.

For the third season in a row, the Wolf Pack enjoyed a record-breaking season off the ice.

The club enjoyed 19 lower bowl sellouts during the campaign. Over the course of 36 home games, the Wolf Pack welcomed an average of 5,590 fans to PeoplesBank Arena. It marked the highest single-season average attendance for the team since the 2010-11 season.

This marked the first time since the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons that the Wolf Pack averaged over 5,000 fans per game in back-to-back seasons. The club averaged 5,456 fans during the 2023-24 campaign.

In total, over 201,000 fans came through the doors at PeoplesBank Arena during the 2024-25 season, including 10,074 on Jan. 11, 2025. That marked the first time since Jan. 28, 2017, that the club welcomed over 10,000 fans to PeoplesBank Arena for a game.

The club also set a record for the most paid tickets distributed in franchise history.







