Bucheler and Carroll Get Deals with Rockford

July 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs and General Manager Mark Bernard announced Monday that the team has defenseman Jérémie Bucheler and forward Joe Carroll to one-year AHL contracts.

Bucheler joins the IceHogs after a season split between the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL (8 games) and the Wichita Thunder in the ECHL (52 games). The 25-year-old defenseman recorded 32 points (6g, 26a) with the Thunder to go along with 30 penalty minutes.

"Jérémie is a big defenseman who will provide us with depth at a position that can become thin very quickly due to call-ups and injuries", said Bernard. "He defends well and will bring a stabilizing effect on our back end."

A native of Montréal, QC, Bucheler began his pro career with the Barracuda in 2024 where he picked up two assists through 11 games.

The 6'4 righty spent five seasons playing at the NCAA Division One level prior to joining the Sharks organization. Bucheler wore a Huskies uniform through four seasons at Northeastern University, then skated a fifth year as a graduate student with the University of Vermont. Over 143 collegiate games, the defenseman scored 10 goals and 36 assists while holding a +29 rating.

Carroll also comes to Rockford from Wichita, where he was over a point-per-game performer with the Thunder throughout the regular season and playoffs. The winger was a teammate of IceHogs' captain Brett Seney at the 2024 Spengler Cup representing Canada.

"Joe is another forward that has great size and has enjoyed some success at the AHL level", Bernard said. "His experience will be very valuable and we look forward to watching him continue his development path with us."

Through three years at the professional level, the Carp, ON native has suited up for 69 AHL games (15g, 15a) with the Syracuse Crunch and the Belleville Senators.

The 24-year-old had a successful OHL career with both the Soo Greyhounds and the Peterborough Petes. In four seasons, Carroll snagged 142 points (68g, 74a).







