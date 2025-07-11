Rockford Boosts Toughness with Mylymok and Perrott

July 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs and General Manager Mark Bernard announced Monday that the team has signed defenseman Andrew Perrott and forward Connor Mylymok to one-year AHL contracts.

Andrew Perrott returns to Rockford after playing 33 games with the Hogs between 2022-2024. A native of Detroit, Perrott snagged seven points (2g, 5a) during his first stint with the IceHogs.

"We are excited to be having Andy back in Rockford", said Head Coach Jared Nightingale. "Having coached Perrott the last few years, he has continued to improve and has solidified himself as a solid AHL defenseman. We look forward to Andy taking another step and bringing a physical element to our group."

The Detroit, MI native played under IceHogs Head Coach Jared Nightingale last year in South Carolina. Perrott is coming off a career high in scoring with eight goals and 26 points between his time with the Stingrays (ECHL) and the Hershey Bears (AHL).

Prior to turning pro, the righty defenseman spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with London, Owen Sound and Windsor.

Winger Connor Mylymok split his time last year between the AHL and ECHL in the Calgary organization. The native of Jackson, MS spent the bulk of his season with the Rapid City Rush where he earned 23 points (11g, 12a) while tacking on 61 penalty minutes. With the Wranglers in the American Hockey League, Mylymok suited up for eight games and was tabbed with 32 PIMs.

"We are very happy that Connor has chosen to join the IceHogs organization", said Bernard.

"Connor will quickly become a fan favorite with his physical robust style of play. He has a team-first mentality and will be a great fit in our locker room."

At 6'1, 205 lbs, Mylymok made his professional debut skating in 11 games with the Idaho Steelheads in the 2023-24 season. The 25-year-old played collegiately for three years at the NCAA Division One level. Mylymok had 14 points over two seasons with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and scored 11 points during his one season with Niagara University.







