Calgary Wranglers Announce David Liffiton as Assistant Coach

July 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announce today that David Liffiton will join the Wranglers coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Liffiton spent last season as an assistant coach with the Calgary Hitmen, where he helped guide the team to game seven in the second round of the WHL playoffs. Prior to that, he spent two seasons behind the bench in the BCHL with the Nanaimo Clippers

David transitioned into coaching after a professional playing career that spanned seven seasons in the AHL, playing 339 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack (NY Rangers affiliate), Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning affiliate), and serving as captain of the Lake Erie Monsters (former Colorado Avalanche affiliate).

"I'm honoured to join the Flames organization with a talented young core coming up through the Wranglers system. I'm looking forward to working with Brett and the staff to help develop these prospects."

David and his wife Rikke now call Calgary home with their two sons, Thor and Erik. Thor was drafted fourth overall by the Penticton Vees in the WHL draft this past spring.

Sutter's coaching staff is now complete, with Liffiton joining assistant coach Joe Cirella, goalie development coach MacKenzie Skapski, and video coach Chandler Biggar.







American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.