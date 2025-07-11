T-Birds Recognized with AHL Award of Excellence for Digital Media

July 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds received more recognition during the American Hockey League's 2025 Awards Gala on Thursday in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

After previously capturing league honors for the Marketing Department of the Year and the Most Unique Social Media Content, the Thunderbirds' digital media team was recognized as the Eastern Conference Award of Excellence recipient for Digital Media.

The department has excelled with a fully in-house strategy blending creativity, consistency, and a strong brand identity. Each of the team's 36 home games features a unique campaign built around a cohesive season-long look, incorporating bold visuals and local imagery, with efforts spanning digital, print, radio, billboards, and social media. The team also unveiled a new-look website and mobile app to their fans during the 2024-25 season.

The Thunderbirds' Social Media Departments also earned leaguewide recognition during the 2024-25 season, most noticeably by winning the award for Most Unique Social Media Content. The honor stemmed from the team's inventive response to a shipping mishap that sent their Teddy Bear Toss jerseys to Germany by mistake. Turning an unfortunate situation into an opportunity, the social media team showcased that agility and creativity are sometimes the most powerful tools in a successful strategy.

