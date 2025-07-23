T-Birds Announce Hockey Ops Staff Hires & Promotions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced hockey operations staff changes on Wednesday. Julia Snow has been promoted to Head Athletic Trainer, and Dylan Schoen has been hired as the team's Video Coach. In addition, former Thunderbirds Head Athletic Trainer Koryd Lavimoniere has accepted a position with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes as an Assistant Athletic Trainer.

"We're thrilled for Koryd on his much-deserved promotion to the NHL and want to thank him for his dedication to the Blues and Thunderbirds organizations," said Thunderbirds general manager Kevin Maxwell. "Our team will be in great hands with Julia moving into the head athletic trainer position, where she will remain a key resource for our players and staff. We look forward to continuing to work with her."

Snow is entering her fourth season in the Thunderbirds organization after serving as Assistant Athletic Trainer since August of 2022. Prior to joining the T-Birds, Snow served as the Head Athletic Trainer for the ECHL's Worcester Railers, as well as stints with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod Baseball League and the Massachusetts Pirates indoor football team.

Snow graduated from Worcester State University with a health education and therapeutic studies degree in 2018 before obtaining her masters in athletic training at Boston University.

Schoen is entering his first season in the Thunderbirds organization after serving as an assistant coach last season with Bowling Green State University.

"We are pleased to welcome Dylan into the Thunderbirds organization," said Maxwell. "His background in coaching at the junior and collegiate levels has prepared him to take on this new opportunity in Springfield, and we are happy to have him join our coaching staff."

A former NCAA Division III goaltender at SUNY-Geneseo and Stevenson University, Schoen has also served as a goaltending coach and assistant coach, respectively, for the North American Hockey League's Amarillo Bulls and Maryland Black Bears.

