Phantoms Sign Four to AHL Contracts for 2025-26

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced the signings of goaltender Yaniv Perets, defenseman Ben Meehan, forward Carson Golder, as well as the return of goaltender Keith Petruzzelli on AHL contracts for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Petruzzelli, 26, returns to Lehigh Valley on a two-way AHL contract for a second season after splitting time between the Phantoms and the Reading Royals in 2024-25.

The 6-foot-5 netminder from Wilbraham, Massachusetts appeared in six games for Lehigh Valley last season, posting a 3-3-0 record with a 3.21 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. In 34 games with Reading, he went 14-16-4 with a 3.12 GAA and a .901 save percentage while backing the Royals to a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Selected in the third round (#88 overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, Petruzzelli previously played three seasons in the Toronto Maple Leafs system between the Toronto Marlies and ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers-where he was accompanied by newly named Phantoms head coach John Snowden during his time as an assistant with the AHL club.

Before transitioning into the professional game, he played four seasons of college hockey at Quinnipiac University (2017-2021), where he helped the Bobcats reach the NCAA Tournament in two seasons and was a Hobey Baker Top Ten finalist as ECAC Goaltender of the Year during his senior campaign.

Perets, 25, comes to Lehigh Valley on a one-way AHL deal after spending the last two seasons in the Carolina Hurricanes organization.

The Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native spent the majority of last season with the Bloomington Bison of the ECHL, where he compiled a 12-12-1 record, a 2.59 goals-against average, and a .921 save percentage across 27 appearances. He also appeared in two career games in relief with the Hurricanes.

During his three-year college career at Quinnipiac, he finished with a remarkable 56-9-5 record in 74 games with 21 shutouts while helping the Bobcats to their first-ever NCAA National Championship in 2023. As a sophomore, he was named ECAC Player and Goaltender of the Year and starred in net during Quinnipiac's trip to PPL Center for the 2022 NCAA Allentown Regional. Additionally, he served as a backup to Petruzzelli during his freshman campaign in 2020-21.

Following his college career and prior to signing with Carolina, he attended Flyers Development Camp in July 2023.

Meehan, 24, joins the Phantoms on a two-way agreement after wrapping up a five-year collegiate career at UMass-Lowell, where he served as captain for the past two seasons.

A native of Walpole, Massachusetts, the 6-foot, left-handed defenseman was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round (#140 overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He made his professional debut with the Iowa Wild at the end of the 2024-25 season, appearing in two games.

Golder, 22, signed a two-way AHL contract with the Phantoms following a productive first full professional season split between the Manitoba Moose and Norfolk Admirals (ECHL).

The two-way forward from Smithers, British Columbia notched 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 41 games with Norfolk and added two assists in 10 games with Manitoba.

Originally an undrafted free agent, Golder played junior hockey with the Victoria Royals, Kelowna Rockets, and most notably the Edmonton Oil Kings, where he helped the team capture the 2022 Ed Chynoweth Cup as Western Hockey League champions.

The Phantoms return to the ice at PPL Center for regular season action on October 11 for Opening Night against the Belleville Senators.







