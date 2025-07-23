John Parker-Jones Re-Signs with Ontario

July 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have re-signed John Parker-Jones to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Parker-Jones, 25, saw action in one AHL game with Ontario a year ago and 50 ECHL contests with the team's affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. With Greenville, he posted 27 points on 10 goals and 17 assists along with 76 penalty minutes. Parker-Jones also began his 2024-25 campaign by representing the LA Kings at the Rookie Faceoff event and appeared in an NHL preseason game at Anaheim.

Before joining the Reign, the Brantford, Ontario native spent his first two professional campaigns with the AHL's Laval Rocket and the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions. During 2023-24, the 6-7, 230-pound skater appeared in two games for Laval and 55 with Trois-Rivières where he posted 15 points (8-7=15) and 90 penalty minutes. He also played in six contests during the ECHL's 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

As a rookie in 2022-23, Parker-Jones suited up for 20 games with the Rocket, earning three points (2-1=3), and 17 contests with the Lions, where he totaled 11 points (7-4=11). The versatile skater has played both forward and defense during his career, which included 15 games at the University of Windsor in 2021-22.

Parker-Jones played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Peterborough Petes from 2017-20, totaling 26 points (12-14&) in 141 games over three seasons.

Parker-Jones played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Peterborough Petes from 2017-20, totaling 26 points (12-14&) in 141 games over three seasons.







