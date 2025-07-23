Rob Esche and Friends Free Hockey School Takes over Utica University Nexus Center
July 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
UTICA, NY - Young hockey players in Oneida County now have the opportunity to learn from some of the region's most accomplished players and coaches as the Rob Esche Free Hockey School returns to the Utica University Nexus Center this August.
"This hockey school represents everything that's possible in Oneida County because of the Nexus Center," said Esche. "We have one of the best ice facilities in the country right here in Oneida County, and now our kids can learn the game we all love from people who walked in their same shoes and made it to the next level. This is about giving every young athlete a chance to grow, learn, and dream big."
"The Rob Esche Free Hockey School is a perfect example of how the Nexus Center is delivering on its promise to inspire and uplift our youth through sports," said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. "This camp not only gives Oneida County youth access to elite coaching and mentorship-it gives them role models who prove that big dreams can start right here in our own backyard. I'm proud to support opportunities like this that strengthen our community and invest in our future."
The camp is led by an all-star cast of local coaches who have played and coached at elite levels, including college hockey, the AHL, NHL, and professional leagues across North America and Europe. These individuals have deep roots in Central New York and understand what it takes to succeed - and now they're giving back to the next generation.
2025 Coaching Roster:
Robert Esche - Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes Alum, Former Olympian
Tom Sestito - Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers Alum
Ryan Parent - Utica Comets Head Coach
Gary Heenan - Head Coach, Utica University Men's Hockey
Andy Starczewski - Army Men's Hockey Alum
Adam Pawlick - Clarkson University Alum, and former SPHL Most-Valuable Player
Keith Veronesi - Former Vegas Golden Knights Director of Scouting Operations, Stanley Cup Champion, Connecticut College Men's Hockey Alum
Johnny Jackson - Utica Jr. Comets Premier Coach, Nazareth College Men's Hockey Alum
Louis Educate - Utica Jr. Comets NCDC Coach, Utica University Men's Hockey Alum
Nick Therrien - Goaltending Coach, Utica University Men's Hockey
Rich Zalewski - Suny Oswego Men's Hockey and SPHL Alum
Annika Zalewski - Colgate Women's Hockey and PWHPA Alum
Steve Zalewski - New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks Alum
Justin Allen - Notre Dame Academy Coach, Utica University Men's Hockey Alum
From Tuesday, August 19 through Friday, August 22, this free four-day camp will offer on-ice instruction for Mites (1 PM), Squirts (2:15 PM), and Peewees (3:30 PM). Registration is free for all Oneida County residents, and each participant will receive a custom jersey for attending. The registration deadline is August 15, and interested families can sign up at uticacomets.com/school.
The Utica University Nexus Center, located in the heart of downtown Utica, has become a destination for high-level competition, development, and community engagement. With world-class ice surfaces and a year-round event schedule, it continues to provide new opportunities for growth in the sport of hockey and beyond.
Event Summary:
Rob Esche Free Hockey School
Utica University Nexus Center
Tuesday, August 19 - Friday, August 22
Mites: 1 PM | Squirts: 2:15 PM | Peewees: 3:30 PM
Free for all Oneida County residents
Jersey included with registration
Register by August 15 at uticacomets.com/school
American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2025
- Rob Esche and Friends Free Hockey School Takes over Utica University Nexus Center - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Announce Hockey Ops Staff Hires & Promotions - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Phantoms Sign Four to AHL Contracts for 2025-26 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Canucks Extend AHL Contracts of Calder Cup Champions Kambeitz, Walker and Arntsen - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Re-Sign Defenseman Artur Cholach - Henderson Silver Knights
- John Parker-Jones Re-Signs with Ontario - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica Comets Stories
- Rob Esche and Friends Free Hockey School Takes over Utica University Nexus Center
- Comets Sign Ryan Wheeler to AHL Contract
- Utica Comets Announce Signings of Brodeur, Osipov, Strand and van de Leest
- Comets Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule
- Utica Comets Open Season on Friday, October 10th