Rob Esche and Friends Free Hockey School Takes over Utica University Nexus Center

July 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







UTICA, NY - Young hockey players in Oneida County now have the opportunity to learn from some of the region's most accomplished players and coaches as the Rob Esche Free Hockey School returns to the Utica University Nexus Center this August.

"This hockey school represents everything that's possible in Oneida County because of the Nexus Center," said Esche. "We have one of the best ice facilities in the country right here in Oneida County, and now our kids can learn the game we all love from people who walked in their same shoes and made it to the next level. This is about giving every young athlete a chance to grow, learn, and dream big."

"The Rob Esche Free Hockey School is a perfect example of how the Nexus Center is delivering on its promise to inspire and uplift our youth through sports," said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. "This camp not only gives Oneida County youth access to elite coaching and mentorship-it gives them role models who prove that big dreams can start right here in our own backyard. I'm proud to support opportunities like this that strengthen our community and invest in our future."

The camp is led by an all-star cast of local coaches who have played and coached at elite levels, including college hockey, the AHL, NHL, and professional leagues across North America and Europe. These individuals have deep roots in Central New York and understand what it takes to succeed - and now they're giving back to the next generation.

2025 Coaching Roster:

Robert Esche - Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes Alum, Former Olympian

Tom Sestito - Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers Alum

Ryan Parent - Utica Comets Head Coach

Gary Heenan - Head Coach, Utica University Men's Hockey

Andy Starczewski - Army Men's Hockey Alum

Adam Pawlick - Clarkson University Alum, and former SPHL Most-Valuable Player

Keith Veronesi - Former Vegas Golden Knights Director of Scouting Operations, Stanley Cup Champion, Connecticut College Men's Hockey Alum

Johnny Jackson - Utica Jr. Comets Premier Coach, Nazareth College Men's Hockey Alum

Louis Educate - Utica Jr. Comets NCDC Coach, Utica University Men's Hockey Alum

Nick Therrien - Goaltending Coach, Utica University Men's Hockey

Rich Zalewski - Suny Oswego Men's Hockey and SPHL Alum

Annika Zalewski - Colgate Women's Hockey and PWHPA Alum

Steve Zalewski - New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks Alum

Justin Allen - Notre Dame Academy Coach, Utica University Men's Hockey Alum

From Tuesday, August 19 through Friday, August 22, this free four-day camp will offer on-ice instruction for Mites (1 PM), Squirts (2:15 PM), and Peewees (3:30 PM). Registration is free for all Oneida County residents, and each participant will receive a custom jersey for attending. The registration deadline is August 15, and interested families can sign up at uticacomets.com/school.

The Utica University Nexus Center, located in the heart of downtown Utica, has become a destination for high-level competition, development, and community engagement. With world-class ice surfaces and a year-round event schedule, it continues to provide new opportunities for growth in the sport of hockey and beyond.

Event Summary:

Rob Esche Free Hockey School

Utica University Nexus Center

Tuesday, August 19 - Friday, August 22

Mites: 1 PM | Squirts: 2:15 PM | Peewees: 3:30 PM

Free for all Oneida County residents

Jersey included with registration

Register by August 15 at uticacomets.com/school







