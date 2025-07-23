Silver Knights Re-Sign Defenseman Artur Cholach

July 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Artur Cholach

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 23, that the Silver Knights have re-signed defenseman Artur Cholach to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Cholach, 22, returns for his second professional season with the Silver Knights. The native of Lviv, Ukraine appeared in five games with the Silver Knights last season, posting four penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1 defenseman played in 54 games for the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters, totaling seven goals, 23 points, and 16 penalty minutes.

A sixth-round pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2021 NHL Draft, Cholach recorded four goals, 15 points, and 71 penalty minutes in 54 games with the United States Hockey League's Sioux Falls Stampede in 2023-24. He also appeared in 116 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts from 2021-23, posting four goals and 34 points over that span.

Cholach has represented Ukraine internationally at the World Junior Championship in 2020 and 2022, and in Olympic Qualifying competition in 2024 and 2025.

Artur Cholach, Defenseman

Birthplace: Lviv, Ukraine

Height: 6-1

Weight: 198 lbs.

Age: 22

Shoots: Left

- Recorded four penalty minutes in five AHL games with Henderson in 2024-25

- Totaled seven goals and 23 points in 54 games with ECHL Tahoe in 2024-25

- Served as assistant captain with USHL Sioux Falls in 2023-24, playing 54 games

- Appeared in 116 games with OHL Barrie from 2021-23, totaling 34 points

- Represented Ukraine at World Junior Championship and Olympic Qualifiers

- Drafted by Vegas Golden Knights in sixth round (190th overall) of 2021 NHL Draft

