T-Birds Reveal 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, the proud American Hockey League affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, released their full schedule for their 2025-26 regular season on Thursday in conjunction with the AHL. The T-Birds will be celebrating their 10th year as an AHL member club during the upcoming campaign, as well as their fifth playing season in affiliation with the Blues. Springfield has qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs in three of its past four seasons.

The Thunderbirds will begin their regular season on home ice for a sixth consecutive season when they play host to the defending Eastern Conference champion Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center for Opening Night.

Fans are advised that all Saturday games at the MassMutual Center will now start one hour earlier at 6:05 p.m. for the 2025-26 season.

The Thunderbirds will face every Eastern Conference team at least twice during the 2025-26 regular season, except for the Cleveland Monsters. Once again, the AHL season will consist of all 32 clubs playing 72 games (36 home, 36 away).

Springfield will play 54 games against Atlantic Division opponents, including 27 at the MassMutual Center. Their most frequent opponents are the Providence Bruins, who will visit the Thunderdome six times, including 6:05 p.m. puck drops on Saturday, Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec. 27, Saturday, Feb. 21, and Wednesday, March 11. The two teams will also square off on New Year's Eve for a 3:05 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, December 31, as well as a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on Wednesday, March 25.

The home-ice portion of the I-91 rivalry series against the Hartford Wolf Pack begins on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6:05 p.m., and the two foes will square off five times in each building during the 2025-26 season. Other I-91 game dates include Friday, Jan. 9 (7:05 p.m.) and 6:05 p.m. puck drops on Saturday, Jan. 31, Saturday, April 11, and Saturday, April 18.

The Bridgeport Islanders will also make five appearances in Springfield against the T-Birds, starting with a 7:05 p.m. contest on Friday, Nov. 7, followed by meetings on Saturday, Nov. 29 (6:05 p.m.), Sunday, Dec. 28 (3:05 p.m.), Friday, Jan. 2 (7:05 p.m.), and Friday, Feb. 20 (7:05 p.m.).

The most frequent visitor from Pennsylvania is the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, who visit the Thunderdome on Saturday, Jan. 10 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, Jan. 30 (7:05 p.m.), and Wednesday, April 15 (7:05 p.m.). Springfield will also host two games each against the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Thunderbirds will also play 18 games (9 home, 9 away) against North and Central Division opponents. The Iowa Wild are the lone Western Conference team on the T-Birds' schedule, visiting Springfield on Friday, March 6 (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday, March 7 (6:05 p.m.).

Springfield Thunderbirds 2025-26 Schedule Breakdown:

Start Times at Home (* Indicates New Start Time for 2025-26 Season):

Mondays: One game starting at 3:05 p.m. ET (Jan. 19 vs. WBS)

Wednesdays: Six games, including School Day Game (Nov. 12 vs. LAV, 10:35 a.m.), Three games beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET (Feb. 18 vs. WBS, March 25 vs. PRO, April 15 vs. LV), One game beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET (March 11 vs. PRO)

Fridays: 12 games, all beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET

Saturdays*: 16 games, all beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET

Sundays: One game beginning at 3:05 p.m. ET (Dec. 28 vs. BRI)

Total Weekend Games (Friday - Sunday) Home/Away: 56 total (29 home, 27 away)

Total Weekday Games (Monday - Thursday) Home/Away: 16 total (7 home, 9 away)

Atlantic Division Games Home/Away: 54 total (27 home, 27 away)

North Division Games Home/Away: 14 total (7 home, 7 away)

Central Division Games Home/Away: 4 total (2 home, 2 away)

Monthly breakdown Home/Away: Oct. 7 total - 3/4; Nov. 12 total - 5/7; Dec. 10 total - 4/6; Jan. 13 total - 8/5; Feb. 11 total - 5/6; March 11 total - 5/6; April 8 total - 6/2

Three games in three nights: 4

First 36 Games Home/Away: 15/21

Last 36 Games Home/Away: 21/15

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2025-26 Ticket Memberships, which feature the best benefits, including a special 10th anniversary season ticket holder jersey. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

Single-game tickets and the 2025-26 regular season promotional schedule will be available later this summer.

Springfield Thunderbirds 2025-26 Schedule - By Month - Home Games in Bold (All times ET)

October

Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. CLT, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18 @ HER, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 19 @ HER, 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 22 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. HFD, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

November

Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. CLT, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 2 @ BRI, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 12 vs. LAV, 10:35 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 14 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15 @ WBS, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 18 @ HFD, 11:00 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 21 vs. UTC, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 26 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28 @ BRI, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29 vs. BRI, 6:05 p.m.

December

Friday, Dec. 5 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. PRO, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 7 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13 @ UTI, 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 17 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20 @ CLT, 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21 @ CLT, 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27 vs. PRO, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. BRI, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. PRO, 3:05 p.m.

January

Friday, Jan. 2 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 4 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 7 @ UTI, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 9 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. LV, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 13 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 14 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 19 vs. WBS, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23 vs. TOR, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. BEL, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 30 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 31 vs. HFD, 6:05 p.m.

February

Sunday, Feb. 1 @ BRI, 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 4 @ SYR, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6 @ ROC, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7 @ TOR, 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 13 @ IA, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14 @ IA, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 20 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. PRO, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. CLT, 6:05 p.m.

March

Wednesday, March 4 @ WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 6 vs. IA, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 vs. IA, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 vs. PRO, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 vs. UTI, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, March 20 @ LAV, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 @ BEL, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 27 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

April

Friday, April 3 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 vs. SYR, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, April 10 vs. ROC, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 vs. HFD, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 17 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 vs. HFD, 6:05 p.m.







