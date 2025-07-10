Tucson Roadrunners Announce 10th Anniversary Schedule
July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced today the team's full regular season schedule for the 2025-26 American Hockey League campaign, which marks the franchise's 10th anniversary season in Southern Arizona.
The Roadrunners will begin their season on the road against the Ontario Reign on Friday, Oct. 10, at Toyota Arena. Tucson's Home Opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. against the Calgary Wranglers at Tucson Arena.
Of the Roadrunners' 36 home games this season, 28 will be played on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday - highlighting a fan-friendly weekend schedule that makes up 78 percent of the team's home slate (the Roadrunners played 26 weekend games during the 2024-25 campaign). The busiest day of the week on home ice for the Roadrunners will be Saturdays, when 39% of their home slate will be contested (14 Saturday home games).
Schedule Highlights:
Weekend Warriors: 28 of Tucson's 36 home games (78%) fall on the weekend, with 14 games on Saturdays - the team's most popular game night.
Fresh Faces Return: Tucson welcomes two Western Conference opponents for the first time in years. The Central Division's Manitoba Moose visit for a two-game set on Oct. 28-29, their first appearance in Tucson since the 2016-17 season. The Central Division's Iowa Wild return Jan. 9-10, their first trip back since February 2024.
Homestand Highlights: The Roadrunners open their home schedule with a six-game homestand from Oct. 18-29 and match that length again from Jan. 9-21. A five-game Thanksgiving stretch runs Nov. 22-29, including Black Friday against Abbotsford and a pre-holiday Wednesday matchup with San Diego.
Holiday Specials:
Black Friday (Nov. 28): Matinee showdown at 3 p.m. against reigning Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks.
Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 26): Midweek matchup vs. San Diego at a special 7 p.m. start.
New Year's Eve (Dec. 31): Ring in 2026 with a 6 p.m. puck drop vs. the Pacific Division rival Gulls.
Road Warriors: The second half of the season sees Tucson away from home for long stretches, including a season-long seven-game road trip from April 1-15. The team also hits the road for five straight in February during the annual Gem Show and a six-game swing bridging February and March.
Season Finale: For the third consecutive year, the Roadrunners close the regular season at home - this time hosting the Henderson Silver Knights on April 17-18.
GAMES BY MONTH
October: 6 Home, 2 Road
November: 7 Home, 4 Road
December: 5 Home, 5 Road
January: 8 Home, 5 Road
February: 2 Home, 7 Road
March: 6 Home, 6 Road
April: 2 Home, 7 Road
GAMES BY OPPONENT
Abbotsford: 2 Home, 2 Away
Bakersfield: 4 Home, 4 Away
Calgary: 4 Home, 4 Away
Coachella Valley: 2 Home, 2 Away
Colorado: 4 Home, 4 Away
Henderson: 4 Home, 4 Away
Iowa: 2 Home, 2 Away
Ontario: 4 Home, 4 Away
Manitoba: 2 Home, 2 Away
San Diego: 4 Home, 4 Away
San Jose: 4 Home, 4 Away
HOME GAMES BY DAY OF WEEK
Monday: 0 Games
Tuesday: 3 Games
Wednesday: 5 Games
Thursday: 0 Games
Friday: 9 Games
Saturday: 14 games
Sunday: 5 games
DATES TO SAVE
Friday, Oct. 10: The season opens in Ontario.
Saturday, Oct. 18: Home opener against Calgary and start of season-high six-game homestand.
Tuesday & Wednesday, Oct. 28-29: Manitoba makes a rare stop in Southern Arizona ahead of Halloween. The series concludes Tucson's six-game homestand and marks just two of four home games against a non-division opponent.
Wednesday, Nov. 26: Host San Diego on the day before Thanksgiving.
Friday & Saturday, Nov. 28-29: The reigning Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks make their only visit to the Tucson Arena over Thanksgiving Weekend.
Wednesday, Dec. 31: Host San Diego on New Year's Eve with a special early 6 p.m. start time.
Friday & Saturday, Apr. 17-18: Regular season home finales versus Henderson.
The team's complete Promotional Night schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
AFFILIATION GUIDE, See when each AHL affiliate is visiting Tucson
Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks)
Friday, Nov. 28; Saturday, Nov. 29
Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers)
Friday, Oct. 24; Saturday, Oct. 25; Friday, Dec. 12; Saturday, Dec. 13;
Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames)
Friday, Oct. 18; Saturday, Oct. 19; Saturday, Dec. 27; Sunday, Dec. 28
Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken)
Friday, Nov. 7; Saturday, Nov. 8
Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche)
Saturday, Nov. 22; Sunday, Nov. 23; Friday, Jan. 30; Saturday, Jan. 31
Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights)
Tuesday, Mar. 10; Wednesday, Mar. 11; Friday, Apr. 17; Saturday, Apr. 18
Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild)
Friday, Jan. 9; Saturday, Jan. 10
Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings)
Saturday, Feb. 21; Sunday, Feb. 22; Friday, Mar. 27; Saturday, Mar. 28
Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets)
Tuesday, Oct. 28; Wednesday, Oct. 29
San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks)
Wednesday, Nov. 26; Wednesday, Dec. 31; Tuesday, Jan. 20; Wednesday, Jan. 21
San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks)
Friday, Jan. 16; Saturday, Jan. 17; Saturday, Mar. 14; Sunday, Mar. 15
REGULAR SEASON:
*All Times Tucson local (MST)
OCTOBER:
Friday, October 10 @ Ontario (7 p.m.)
Sunday, October 12 @ Ontario (3 p.m.)
Saturday, October 18 vs. CALGARY (7 p.m.)
Sunday, October 19 vs. CALGARY (4 p.m.)
Friday, October 24 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7 p.m.)
Saturday, October 25 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7 p.m.)
Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. MANITOBA (6:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, Oct. 29 vs. MANITOBA (6:30 p.m.)
NOVEMBER:
Saturday, November 1 @ Iowa (6 p.m.)
Sunday, November 2 @ Iowa (3 p.m.)
Friday, November 7 vs. COACHELLA VALLEY (7 p.m.)
Saturday, November 8 vs. COACHELLA VALLEY (7 p.m.)
Friday, November 14 @ Colorado (7:05 p.m.)
Saturday, November 15 @ Colorado (7:05 p.m.)
Saturday, November 22 vs. COLORADO (7 p.m.)
Sunday, November 23 vs. COLORADO (4 p.m.)
Wednesday, November 26 vs. SAN DIEGO (7 p.m.)
Friday, November 28 vs. ABBOTSFORD (3 p.m.)
Saturday, November 29 vs. ABBOTSFORD (7 p.m.)
DECEMBER:
Wednesday, December 3 @ Bakersfield (6:30 p.m.)
Friday, December 5 @ San Jose (7 p.m.)
Saturday, December 6 @ San Jose (6 p.m.)
Friday, December 12 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7 p.m.)
Saturday, December 13 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7 p.m.)
Friday, December 19 @ Abbotsford (6 p.m.)
Saturday, December 20 @ Abbotsford (2 p.m.)
Saturday, December 27 vs. CALGARY (7 p.m.)
Sunday, December 28 vs. CALGARY (4 p.m.)
Wednesday, December 31 vs. SAN DIEGO (6 p.m.)
JANUARY:
Friday, January 2 @ Calgary (7 p.m.)
Sunday, January 4 @ Calgary (1 p.m.)
Friday, January 9 vs. IOWA (7 p.m.)
Saturday, January 10 vs. IOWA (7 p.m.)
Friday, January 16 vs. SAN JOSE (7 p.m.)
Saturday, January 17 vs. SAN JOSE (7 p.m.)
Tuesday, January 20 vs SAN DIEGO (6:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, January 21 vs SAN DIEGO (6:30 p.m.)
Saturday, January 24 @ Henderson (7 p.m.)
Sunday, January 25 @ Henderson (5 p.m.)
Wednesday, January 28 @ San Diego (7 p.m.)
Friday, January 30 vs. COLORADO (7 p.m.)
Saturday, January 31 vs. COLORADO (7 p.m.)
FEBRUARY:
Wednesday, February 4 @ Ontario (7 p.m.)
Friday, February 6 @ Calgary (7 p.m.)
Saturday, February 7 @ Calgary (6 p.m.)
Friday, February 13 @ Coachella Valley (7 p.m.)
Sunday, February 15 @ Coachella Valley (3 p.m.)
Saturday, February 21 vs. ONTARIO (7 p.m.)
Sunday, February 22 vs. ONTARIO (4 p.m.)
Wednesday, February 25 @ San Diego (7 p.m.)
Saturday, February 28 @ San Jose (6 p.m.)
MARCH:
Sunday, March 1 @ San Jose (5 p.m.)
Wednesday, March 4 @ Ontario (7 p.m.)
Friday, March 6 @ Bakersfield (7 p.m.)
Saturday, March 7 @ Bakersfield (7 p.m.)
Tuesday, March 10 vs. HENDERSON (6:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, March 11 vs. HENDERSON (6:30 p.m.)
Saturday, March 14 vs SAN JOSE (7 p.m.)
Sunday, March 15 vs SAN JOSE (4 p.m.)
Saturday, March 21 @ Manitoba (2 p.m.)
Monday, March 23 @ Manitoba (7 p.m.)
Friday, March 27 vs. ONTARIO (7 p.m.)
Saturday, March 28 vs. ONTARIO (7 p.m.)
APRIL:
Wednesday, April 1 @ San Diego (7 p.m.)
Friday, April 3 @ Henderson (7 p.m.)
Saturday, April 4 @ Henderson (6 p.m.)
Wednesday, April 8 @ Bakersfield (6:30 p.m.)
Friday, April 10 @ Colorado (7:05 p.m.)
Saturday, April 11 @ Colorado (7:05 p.m.)
Wednesday, April 15 @ San Diego (5 p.m.)
Friday, April 17 vs. HENDERSON (7 p.m.)
Saturday, April 18 vs. HENDERSON (7 p.m.)
Follow the Roadrunners throughout the 2025-26 season on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, and streamed on AHLTV on FloHockey.
