Marlies Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today the club's schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 regular season. Toronto opens their 21st season with a home-and-home against the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) beginning on the road on Friday, October 10 and returning to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, October 11. The Marlies will conclude their regular season on Sunday, April 19 at home against the Laval Rocket (Montréal).

The Marlies will visit Scotiabank Arena for three games in their annual series, which includes games on Boxing Day (December 26), Family Day (February 16) and St. Patrick's Day (March 17).

Toronto's new opponents for the 2025-26 season include Chicago, Hartford, Grand Rapids, Springfield and Iowa, who the Marlies will face for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

An additional breakdown of the Marlies 2025-26 schedule is available below. Further details including ticket presale and on-sale dates, special theme nights and the team's training camp and preseason schedule will be released at a later date.

For single game and group tickets, fans are encouraged to register to become a Marlies Insider at Marlies.ca/Insider for ticket presale access and to stay up to date with Marlies ticketing and team news. Fans can also visit Marlies.ca/Insider to get information on Marlies2025-26 Season Ticket Membership starting as low as $18 per seat, and includes exclusive benefits like discounted parking, exclusive member entrance at Coca-Cola Coliseum and invitations to member only events.

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE NOTES

- Longest home stand: Five games - January 1 to January 9, March 14 to March 25

- Longest road stretch: Eight games - November 1 to November 19

- Busiest month: November (three home, 10 road), March (eight home, five road)- 13 games

- Busiest home months: March - eight games

- Busiest road months: November - 10 games

- Busiest day of the week: Saturday - 23 games (13 home, 10 road)







