Marlies Sign Forwards Brandon Baddock, Luke Grainger and Alex Nylander

August 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forwards Brandon Baddock, Luke Grainger and Alex Nylander to one-year AHL contracts.

Baddock, 30, recorded one goal in seven games with the Marlies this past season after being acquired from the Rockford IceHogs on March 14 where he had picked up three goals and four assists in 38 games. The 6'3", 223-pound forward has played 431 career regular season AHL games over eight seasons, registering 25 goals and 38 assists. The Vermilion, Alberta native was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Grainger, 25, appeared in seven games with the San Jose Barracuda in the 2024-25 season, recording one goal. The Montréal native also skated in 36 games and registered nine goals and 12 assists with the Wichita Thunder (ECHL). Prior to his professional career, the 5'10", 181-pound forward had 103 points (38 goals, 165 assists) in 140 games with Western Michigan University (NCAA) where he was a Hobey Baker Award nominee in the 2023-24 season.

Nylander, 27, skated in 64 games with the Marlies this past season, recording 44 points (23 goals, 21assists). He also appeared in five games with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 126 career NHL games, the Calgary native has collected 49 points (25 goals, 24 assists) split between the Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Maple Leafs. The 6'1", 192-pound forward has skated in 394 career AHL games, registering 117 goals and 137 assists through seven seasons. Nylander was originally selected by the Sabres in the first round (8th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. Internationally, he represented Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships, capturing a silver medal.







