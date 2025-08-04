Phantoms Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced their preseason schedule ahead of the 2025-26 season. The Phantoms will take part in a trio of in-state rivalry matchups and playoff rematches in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

The home portion of the preseason schedule includes a pair of games at PPL Center in back-to-back contests hosting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, October 4 and then taking on Hershey on Sunday, October 5 at 3:05.

2025-26 Phantoms Preseason Schedule:

Wednesday, October 1 (7:00) - at Hershey Bears (GIANT Center)

Saturday, October 4 (7:05) - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PPL Center)

Sunday, October 5 (3:05) - vs. Hershey Bears (PPL Center)

The Phantoms kick off the regular season at PPL Center on October 11 for Opening Night against the Belleville Senators. Phantoms Premier Memberships for the upcoming 2025-26 season are available now. Your year-long membership includes tickets to all Phantoms home games inside PPL Center as well as year-round benefits and experiences exclusive to Premier Members. Click HERE for more information.







