Anaheim Ducks Sign Sam Colangelo to Two-Year Contract

August 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed right wing Sam Colangelo to a two-year contract through the 2026-27 NHL season (two-way in 2025-26, one-way contract in 2026-27).

Colangelo, 23 (12/26/01), scored 10-2=12 points in 32 NHL games with Anaheim in 2024-25, ranking third among all NHL rookies in goals per game (.31). Colangelo scored nine of his 10 goals in his final 18 contests (9-2=11) while he had a four-game goal streak March 4-9 (5-1=6, +5), the longest goal streak in the NHL by a rookie last season. The 6-2, 211-pound forward has scored 11-2=13 points with four penalty minutes (PIM) in 35 career NHL games with Anaheim.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Colangelo scored 22-18@ points in 40 American Hockey League games with San Diego last season. He led the Gulls in goals, ranked third in points per game (1.00), and fifth in points. Colangelo was the only AHL rookie to record a point-per-game pace (min. 25 games), while he ranked tied for fourth among AHL rookies in goals. Colangelo represented San Diego at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, Calif. In 44 career AHL contests with San Diego, he has earned 23-21=44 points with a +11 rating.

Colangelo made his NHL debut with Anaheim in 2023-24 following his collegiate career, scoring his first career NHL goal in his NHL debut, April 12 vs. Calgary (Dustin Wolf). He scored 45-52- points with a +20 rating and 55 PIM in 110 career NCAA games in four seasons between Western Michigan (2023-24) and Northeastern (2020-23). In his senior season and first with Western Michigan in 2023-24, Colangelo led the NCAA in hat tricks and ranked tied for eighth among NCAA leaders in goals (24), setting new single-season career-highs in goals, points (24-19=43), assists and plus/minus (+19) in 38 appearances. He led the Broncos in goals, ranked third in scoring and fourth in plus/minus.

A native of Stoneham, Mass., Colangelo helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, earned bronze at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge and represented his country at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Memorial.







