IceHogs Sign D-Man Tyson Feist

August 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs and General Manager Mark Bernard announced Monday that the team has signed defenseman Tyson Feist to a one-year AHL contract.

Feist spent the bulk of last year with the Orlando Solar Bears, playing 57 games and scoring 17 points (3g,14a) on the back end. The 24-year-old also skated in six games with the Syracuse Crunch last season, notching one assist.

A native of Dawson Creek, BC, Feist has 44 AHL games under his belt between the Crunch and the Wolves in three separate seasons. The righty has spent parts of three years with Orlando in the ECHL, totaling 33 points (8g,25a) during that time.

Feist turned pro after completing his fifth season in the WHL. In 2021-22, he captained the Kelowna Rockets and recorded a career-high 39-point season under current IceHogs assistant coach Josh MacNevin. The 6'3 defenseman played 187 games in the WHL between Kelowna, Regina and Spokane.







