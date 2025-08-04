Penguins Announce Preseason Schedule

August 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today their exhibition schedule for the 2025 preseason. The Penguins will play two contests, one home, one away, against their in-state rivals, the Hershey Bears and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Penguins' 2025 preseason dates and game times are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 3 - Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 10:30 a.m. @ Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza

Saturday, Oct. 4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. @ PPL Center

For the fourth-straight year, the Penguins will be hosting their annual 'Learn With Hockey' School & STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) day game featuring a 10:30 a.m. start time. Schools throughout Northeast Pennsylvania are invited to attend the game, which will see each student receive a special Penguins workbook, featuring STEM-related, hockey-themed puzzles, problems, games and fun facts designed to educate students in a unique way.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton introduced its 'Learn With Hockey' School & STEM game in the 2022 preseason. The day game has since resulted in over 7,000 students coming out to watch the Penguins in preseason action while learning new applications of science and math in relation to sports. Sixty-two different schools have attended the Penguins' school day game, and 10 new schools are already committed to attending the game this season.

Furthermore, the Penguins are 3-0-0-0 in their previous 'Learn With Hockey' School & STEM games.

Local schools can learn more about the Penguins' 'Learn With Hockey' School & STEM game by contacting Colby Gaugler at (570) 970-3605 or cgaugler@wbspenguins.com.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 regular season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey, including the 2025-26 home opener, can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







