Hershey Bears Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

August 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the club's 2025 preseason schedule.

The Bears, led by new head coach Derek King, will play three preseason games, including a home game at GIANT Center on Wednesday, Oct. 1 versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7 p.m.

Ticket information for Hershey's home preseason game will be announced at a later date via HersheyBears.com.

The Bears will also play a pair of road preseason games. Once again, Hershey will visit Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a 10:30 a.m. puck drop at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, Oct. 3. The club will also visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5 at PPL Center.

Hershey opens its 88th regular season of American Hockey League competition versus the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Single-game tickets to all Bears home games for the 2025-26 season will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 11. For more information, visit HersheyBears.com.







