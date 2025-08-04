Hershey Bears Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule
August 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the club's 2025 preseason schedule.
The Bears, led by new head coach Derek King, will play three preseason games, including a home game at GIANT Center on Wednesday, Oct. 1 versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7 p.m.
Ticket information for Hershey's home preseason game will be announced at a later date via HersheyBears.com.
The Bears will also play a pair of road preseason games. Once again, Hershey will visit Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a 10:30 a.m. puck drop at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, Oct. 3. The club will also visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5 at PPL Center.
Hershey opens its 88th regular season of American Hockey League competition versus the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Single-game tickets to all Bears home games for the 2025-26 season will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 11. For more information, visit HersheyBears.com.
American Hockey League Stories from August 4, 2025
- Penguins Announce Preseason Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hershey Bears Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Sign D-Man Tyson Feist - Rockford IceHogs
- Marlies Sign Forwards Brandon Baddock, Luke Grainger and Alex Nylander - Toronto Marlies
- Hershey Bears Name Derek King 29th Head Coach in Franchise History - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hershey Bears Stories
- Hershey Bears Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule
- Hershey Bears Name Derek King 29th Head Coach in Franchise History
- Bears Sign Kaden Bohlsen and Connor Mayer to AHL Contracts
- Bears Announce Promotional Schedule for 2025-26 Season
- Bears Sign Forward Luke Toporowski to AHL Contract