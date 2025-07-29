Bears Announce Promotional Schedule for 2025-26 Season

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the club's promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health.

The full Hershey Bears promotional schedule is available at HersheyBears.com.

All promotional nights are subject to change, and additional promotional nights and giveaways could be added at a later date.

Single game tickets to all Hershey Bears games at GIANT Center will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 11. An exclusive Season Ticket Member presale to purchase tickets to all Hershey Bears home games will start on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Further information will be communicated to Season Ticket Members.

Here are some of the promotional schedule highlights that fans should know as they plan to visit GIANT Center this season:

HOME OPENER RED CARPET EVENT:

The Bears will open their 88th season as they hit the ice at home on Saturday, Oct. 11 against the Syracuse Crunch. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as players and coaches will be introduced as they arrive to the arena, and fans will have the opportunity to get autographs and pictures with the team as they walk the red carpet to enter GIANT Center.

CAPITALS NIGHTS:

This season, the Bears are roaring in ALL CAPS all season long as the club celebrates its affiliation with the NHL's Washington Capitals, commemorating the previous 20 seasons that have produced five Calder Cup championships (2006, 2009, 2010, 2023, 2024), one Stanley Cup title (2018), and dozens of NHLers! Join us for Hershey Bears x Washington Capitals 20th Anniversary Nights on Sunday, Nov. 16 vs. Lehigh Valley, Friday, Dec. 12 vs. Providence, Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. Rockford, and Sunday, March 15 vs. Belleville.

TEDDY BEAR TIME:

Be sure to get your tickets early for this one! There's no better promotion in hockey than our annual GIANT Teddy Bear Toss, slated to take place on Sunday, January 4 vs. Rockford at 3 p.m. Experience the "Sweet Cuddly Mayhem" as fans are encouraged to throw teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice when the Bears score their first goal of the game. The thousands of stuffed animals are then donated to local charities as part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares program. Hershey holds the Teddy Bear Toss hockey world record, collecting 102,343 stuffed animals for local children last season.

BEARS FIGHT CANCER:

The Bears have announced Penn State Health Pink the Rink Weekend, set for Saturday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 19. The Bears and Penn State Health will rally to help fight breast cancer on this special weekend, and all fans will receive a light-up Pink the Rink baton on Saturday, courtesy of Penn State Health. The club will wear special pink jerseys for both nights that will be auctioned off following Sunday's game. The Bears will continue the fight against cancer with the return of Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Laval. All fans will receive a light-up Hockey Fights Cancer bracelet, courtesy of Penn State Health, and the club will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game.

GIVEAWAYS FOR ALL AGES:

Here are just some of the great giveaways this season with fun for all ages:

Members 1st Bobblehead Night (all fans) - Friday, Dec. 12 vs. Providence

Highmark Fanny Pack Night (first 5,000 fans in attendance) - Saturday, Dec. 13 vs. Charlotte

Belco Kids Earmuffs (first 3,000 children 14-and-under in attendance) - Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. Charlotte

PSECU Knit Hat Night (first 4,000 fans in attendance) - Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. Rockford

Pepsi Cowboy Hat Night (first 6,000 fans in attendance) - Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. Cleveland

David A. Smith Team Photo Night (first 6,000 fans in attendance) - Sunday, Jan. 11 vs. Cleveland

Fairview Golf Course Golf Chip Giveaway (first 4,000 fans in attendance) - Tuesday, March 10 vs. Charlotte

Penn State Health Drawstring Bag Night (all fans in attendance) - Saturday, March 14 vs. Belleville

Toyota License Plate Night (first 6,000 fans in attendance) - Saturday, April 18 vs. Bridgeport

Fan Appreciation Night Scratch Card (all fans in attendance) - Sunday, April 19 vs. Rochester

The Hershey Bears will return for their 88th season of American Hockey League competition in October. Season ticket memberships for the 2025-26 campaign are on sale now, plus new Mini Plans will be available starting in mid-August! For more information, visit HersheyBears.com.







