Belleville Sens Sign Rookie Forward Landen Hookey to Two-Year American Hockey League Contract

July 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville Senators general manager Matt Turek announced today the club has signed forward Landen Hookey to a two-year American Hockey League contract, beginning with the 2025-26 season.

Hookey, 21, will make his professional debut this season, after skating in 68 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Owen Sound Attack in 2024-25, being named captain and registering 70 points (34 goals, 36 assists). He also tacked on three points (one goal, two assists) over four OHL playoff games in 2025.

Undrafted into the NHL, the Sarnia, Ontario native played a total of 243 games over his OHL career, spending a season and a half with the Soo Greyhounds before playing another two and a half seasons in Owen Sound, where he recorded a total of 137 points (65 goals, 72 assists).

For the latest roster updates, you can click here to visit the Belleville Sens Offseason Player Tracker, or get more info on schedule, tickets, and more at bellevillesens.com.







American Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.