Amerks Sign Fulp to One-Year AHL Contract

July 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed defenseman Aidan Fulp to a one-year, two-way American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season.

Fulp, 25, spent the past two seasons with the Bridgeport Islanders, totaling 13 points (1+12) across 84 career AHL games while under an entry-level contract with the New York Islanders.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Westfield, Indiana played his collegiate hockey at Western Michigan University, where he amassed 38 points (4+34) and 117 shots in 94 games while guiding the Broncos to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

As a senior in 2022-23, Fulp led Western Michigan its second straight 20-win season and was named a finalist for the NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year award. He was also a three-time NCHC Distinguished Scholar Athlete in each season. Over his three years with the program, Fulp's record with the team was 59-39-5 overall and 39-28-5 in NCHC play.

Prior to joining Western Michigan, the undrafted blueliner spent three seasons (2017-2020) with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League (USHL). He recorded 33 points (4+29) in 134 games with Dubuque, serving as captain of the Fighting Saints in 2019-20 and earning the USHL's prestigious Curt Hammer Award in recognition of his performance, pride and determination on and off the ice.

Rochester opens its historic 70th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 11 when they host the Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena







