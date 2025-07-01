Amerks Sign Costantini to Multi-Year AHL Contract

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed forward Matteo Costantini to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Costantini, 22, joins the organization after splitting a four-year collegiate career between the University of North Dakota and Western Michigan University from 2021 to 2025. In 138 career games, he tallied 29 goals and 49 assists for 78 points.

During his final season at Western Michigan University, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward skated in 40 games, registering 23 points (8+15) while also helping the Broncos capture their first-ever NCAA National Championship in program history.

Before joining the Broncos for the 2023-24 campaign, the St. Catharines, Ontario native spent two seasons at the University of North Dakota, amassing 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points in 60 contests. Costantini was named to the NCHC All-Rookie team in 2021-22 after finishing second amongst all Fighting Hawks in both points (21) and plus/minus rating (+12).

Costantini spent three seasons in junior hockey between the Buffalo Jr. Sabres (OJHL) and Sioux City (USHL) from 2018 to 2021, totaling 43 goals and 47 assists for 90 points in 88 contests. Additionally, he notched 10 points (2+8) in 10 postseason games between the Sabres and Musketeers.

In his first full season with Buffalo, Costantini ranked third in the OJHL with a career-best 36 goals while finishing second and fourth amongst all Jr. Sabres skaters in points (68) and assists (32), respectively.

Costantini was originally drafted in the fifth round (131st overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2020 NHL Draft.

