Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Matteo Pietroniro to One-Year AHL Contract

July 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Matteo Pietroniro to a one-year AHL contract, Tampa Bay Lightning Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Pietroniro, 26, played in 26 games with the Rockford IceHogs last season tallying one goal and two assists. The Boise, Idaho native also skated in five games with the Toronto Marlies.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound blueliner has appeared in 125 career AHL games with Rockford and Toronto since 2021 earning 15 points (4g, 11a). He has also skated in 64 career ECHL games, all with the Newfoundland Growlers, posting 30 points (5g, 25a). Prior to his professional career in North America, Pietroniro spent two seasons in Europe from 2019-2021 with the Lahti Pelicans (Liiga) and HC Bolzano (ICEHL).

American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2025

