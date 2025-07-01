Blues Extend Qualifying Offers to 3 Players

July 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have tendered qualifying offers to forward Nikita Alexandrov, defenseman Hunter Skinner, and goaltender Vadim Zherenko.

Alexandrov, 24, appeared in 48 regular-season games with the Blues AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, last season, ranking second on the team with 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists). Overall, the Burgwedel, Germany, native has dressed in 170 career AHL regular-season games, totaling 129 points (58 goals, 71 assists). He has also logged nine points (three goals, six assists) in 51 regular-season appearances for the Blues.

Skinner, 24, played in 71 regular-season games with the Thunderbirds last season, tallying 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and 98 penalty minutes. Overall, the Wyandotte, Michigan, native has appeared in 203 career AHL regular-season games, amassing 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) and 249 penalty minutes.

Zherenko, 24, posted a 12-17-5 record in 32 regular-season games for the Thunderbirds last season, including a 3.44 goals-against average, an .897 save percentage, and one shutout. Overall, the Moskva, Russia, native has played in 86 career AHL regular-season games, going 34-40-9 with a 3.37 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage, and two shutouts.

The full 2025-26 Thunderbirds schedule will be revealed in the coming weeks. Fans can lock in their seats today with a T-Birds Ticket Membership, starting as low as $17.75 per seat per game. Call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com for more information.







American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.