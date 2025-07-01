Flyers Sign Lane Pederson

July 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed center Lane Pederson to a one-year, two-way contract according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Pederson, 27, has played a total of 71 career NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes (2020-21), San Jose Sharks (2021-22), Vancouver Canucks (2022-23), and Columbus Blue Jackets (2022-23). He has tallied four goals, seven assists, and 11 points through his 71 NHL games.

Pederson has played the majority of his professional hockey career in the American Hockey League through eight seasons with the Tucson Roadrunners (2017-21), San Jose Barracuda (2021-22), Chicago Wolves (2022-23), Abbotsford Canucks (2022-23), and Bakersfield Condors (2023-25). He has appeared in 311 regular-season AHL games and recorded 111 goals, 119 assists, and 230 points.

Last season the 6-foot, 190-pound forward played for the Bakersfield Condors and registered five goals and 12 points in 18 regular-season games during an injury-shortened season due to shoulder surgery in November. Pederson posted a career-best 52 points in the 2023-24 campaign with Bakersfield on 22 goals with 30 assists in 66 games. He was also selected as the team's IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year for his outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations during the 2023-24 season.

His 2022-23 campaign was especially impressive when he racked up 17 goals in the first 22 games of the season after joining the Abbotsford Canucks in an October trade. Pederson spent the rest of that season in the NHL when he was subsequently recalled to Vancouver and later joined Columbus off waivers.

Pederson played the first four seasons of his professional career with the Tucson Roadrunners and eventually received a recall for his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on April 2, 2021 scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Saskatoon, SK native played four seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Red Deer Rebels and Swift Current Broncos scoring 53-87-140 in 199 career games in Major Juniors.







