Blackhawks Sign Dominic Toninato to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Dominic Toninato on a two-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($850,000 salary cap hit).

Toninato, 31, appeared in five regular-season games and two Stanley Cup Playoff games with Winnipeg during the 2024-25 season. He also skated in 60 regular-season games with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL), posting career highs in assists (18) and points (36). Toninato led Manitoba with 18 goals and ranked second with 36 points.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward has complied 35 points (13G, 22A) in 189 career regular-season NHL games split between the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Jets. He has made three trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, totaling one goal in eight games. Additionally, Toninato has recorded 144 points (73G, 71A) in 255 career regular-season AHL games and notched four assists in 11 career AHL postseason games.

The native of Duluth, Minn., was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.







